KCR unwilling to get TS out of debt: Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao made absolutely no effort to get the state out of the financial doldrums that he and his government had pushed it into.

Addressing a public meeting to mark the conclusion of the fifth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Karimnagar, Sanjay said, “I am asking the Chief Minister: Where is your plan? Where is your policy to get Telangana out of the debt you pushed into?”

Sanjay said the Telangana government was not able to pay salaries to its staff. “Do you want a government that will pay your salaries on the first of every month? Or do you want to live with a government that has no answer on how it can pay the salaries to its staff? When the BJP comes to power, our government will ensure prompt salary payments,” he said.

The people must decide whether they want a corrupt TRS government or a BJP government which is ready to construct houses for shelter-less poor, which is ready to strengthen education and health sectors, and take care of the poor, he said.

Sanjay alleged that behind every scam, be it related to liquor, granite, or drugs, the involvement of Chandrasehkar Rao and his family was seen. After looting the state and burdening it with Rs 5 lakh crore in loans, Chandrashekar Rao was now trying to get ready to loot the country in the name of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Sanjay claimed. “If the TRS comes back to power, KCR will burden Telangana with another Rs 5 lakh crore loans,” he added.

“The BRS is nothing more than Bar and Restaurant Samithi, and Bandipotla (dacoits) Rashtra Samithi. By removing Telangana from his party’s name, KCR has now cut his relations with the state which made him Chief Minister,” he said.

The Chief Minister was not interested in the development of Telangana. He does not provide matching grants for central schemes and only blames Prime Minister Narendra Modi and by joining hands with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, KCR is trying to stir Telangana sentiment again to gain political mileage, he said.

Asking the government as to how many job notifications were issued for recruitment in the state during the past eight years, Sanjay said there were only 3 lakh government employees in Telangana at present.