  
Nation Politics 15 Dec 2022 Karinagar is new Amd ...
Nation, Politics

Karinagar is new Amdavad for Telangana BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S. UMAMAHESHWAR
Published Dec 15, 2022, 11:54 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2022, 12:01 pm IST
An advertisement of the BJP on Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra on Thursday, which misspells Karimnagar as Karinagar. (DC photo)
 An advertisement of the BJP on Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra on Thursday, which misspells Karimnagar as Karinagar. (DC photo)

HYDERABAD: The BJP appears to have opened another front in its battle to gain power in Telangana by just dropping an ‘M’ from Karimnagar.

In the BJP's full page advertisement issued in several newspapers in Telangana, marking the end of BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Praja Sangrama Yatra on Thursday, Karimnagar was misspelled as Karinagar.

Initially, the BJP became a subject of mockery for its inability to spell a name correctly. Journalist circles made fun of the party that seeks to capture power in Telangana. But very soon, realisation dawned upon them that misspelling was a deliberate attempt by the BJP to avoid using a word that includes Karim. They felt that the dropping of the ‘M’ from Karimnagar was deliberate as well as symbolic.

Through its advertisement, the BJP appears to have declared its intent to tweak the spelling of Karimnagar to call it Karinagar. Kari is a Sanskrit word for elephant. While the BJP did not restore the name of Ahmedabad as Karnavati, many people call it Amdavad, making it sound less Arabic.

Reacting to the misspelling, a resident of Karimnagar said, "Our original village is in undivided Karimnagar district. My father, who was illiterate, and many others in the village used to call it Karinagar only in their conversation. Even now, the aged people call it Karinagar only."

While some journalists had drawn attention to the use of Karimnagar for official purposes, the BJP's intention appears to be clear — that it wants to shed the names given by the Bahmani and Asaf Jahi (Nizam) rulers.

On November 29, Deccan Chronicle reported that the BJP intends to strip many places of their Arabic sounding names. "The names of the current cities are under serious consideration for restoring them to their historic names, such as Karinagaram for Karimnagar, Palamuru for Mahbubnagar," said Bandi Sanjay in Bhainsa.

RENAMING GAME

The tendency of rulers to rename cities or villagers to reflect their ideological leanings is not a new phenomenon. Delhi, originally Indraprastha, was renamed multiple times.

Initially called Elgandala, the town in northern Telangana was renamed after himself by Syed Karimuddin, the in-charge of Elgandal fort, on April 10, 1905. Previously, it was called Bahudhanyapuram, Tellakandua and Veligandula.

Over thousands of years, the names of thousands of places were changed. If Hindu kings or feudal lords named places after gods, saints or their family members, Muslim rulers renamed them to reflect Islamic heritage. The British spelled them in whatever manner they could pronounce native words, giving them altogether different names.

The practice continued even after India became a republic — under the Congress' domination at the Centre — to shed names that sounded less Indian (and more English). So Madras became Chennai, Bombay became Mumbai, Calcutta turned Kolkata and Bangalore became Bengaluru.

After the BJP gained political currency, it began renaming places which sounded less Hindu or native (and more Arabic). Gulbarga became Belagavi, Bijapur is now Vijayapura, Allahabad is Prayagra. It promised to rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar, if it comes to power in Telangana.

As promised, BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay seems to have made good his promise starting with his home town Karimnagar, err Karinagar!

...
Tags: bhagyanagar, hyderabad news, karimnagar, karinagar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Will rename Bhainsa as Mahisha if BJP wins, says Bandi in Nirmal
Sriram Karri | Hyderabad-Bhagyanagar face-off ends in uneasy stalemate
Only BJP has guts to rename city as Bhagyanagar: Yogi

Latest From Nation

The main bridge across Papagni River in Kamalapuram area, connecting Kadapa with Anantapur, had collapsed due to heavy floods way back in 2001. (Representational image)

Traffic disrupted between Kadapa, Tadipatri

Irrigation department has completed the formalities of inviting tenders for restoration of the Annamayya project across Cheyyeru (Photo: Twitter)

Tenders to restore Annamayya project

The Congress-led Opposition staged a walkout from Lok Sabha on Thursday (PTI)

Opposition walks out of Lok Sabha over petrol price hike

Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Thursday as opposition members created uproar after the chair disallowed adjournment notices on several issues. (PTI)

Repeated disruptions in RS over issues including alleged misuse of probe agencies



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

RSS suppresses women, has no female members: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with an elderly supporter during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Sawai Madhopur district, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP MPs hail PM Modi for record win in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah for BJP's thumping victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections recently, during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, in New Delhi (PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Country's unity above win or loss in elections: Cong leader Salman Khurshid

Salman Khurshid. (PTI file photo)

Revanth stirs up caste row, says FM mocks his Hindi

TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

Sukhwinder Sukhu set to become Himachal CM as Pratibha Singh pulls out

Congress MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, in Shimla. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->