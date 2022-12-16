Jagan not to go for early elections, will complete five-year term: Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: Adviser to government on public affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, has said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would not call early polls. “Elections will be held in AP as per the schedule in 2024,” he said.

He said the Chief Minister would complete the term of five years, fulfilling all his promises and then go to poll seeking a fresh mandate on the basis of his development and welfare initiatives.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Reddy said the opposition Telugu Desam was losing its leaders and cadres. “Chandrababu is talking about early elections in the hope of keeping the remaining activists with the TD. Along with him, other TD leaders and its pro-media are also singing the same tune,” he said.

Reddy however said the Jagan-led government has already implemented all the promises the YSRC made to the people and implemented even schemes that were not promised. “The YSRC does not believe in superstitions and planetary influences.”

Reddy said the Chief Minister simplified the norms for tenant farmers. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan should explain if he has any better policy for tenant farmers than this. Pawan comes and says he is doing something to the farmers, he poses for photos and disappears,” he said.

He said the Jagan-led government was making all efforts to protect the interests of AP vis-a-vis asset distribution between Telangana and AP. AP knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court in this respect, he said.

He said the real farmers sold their land in Amaravati and now real estate dealers there were part of the Amaravati movement for their selfish interests. “They are trying a publicity stunt in New Delhi in view of the ongoing Parliament session.”