Dissidence comes out in open at YSRC review meetings

YSRC regional coordinator Peddiredy Ramachandra Reddy has been facing instances of dissidence within the ruling party during his ongoing reviews to strengthen the party. (Photo:twitter@peddireddyysrcp)

Anantapur: YSRC regional coordinator Peddiredy Ramachandra Reddy has been facing instances of dissidence within the ruling party during his ongoing reviews to strengthen the party.

Dissidence is quite apparent even at the levels of sitting MLAs and MPs in several segments, causing embarrassing situations. Disagreements are so widespread that Ramachandra Reddy has admitted to dissidence prevailing within the party across the state, including Pulivendula, home turf of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“It is high time sitting MLAs and MPs put a stop to this. Leaders and cadres should concentrate on making Jagan chief minister again, so that they can get more welfare programmes for people of the state,” he observed.

There are speculations that several sitting MLAs and MPs may be denied tickets following adverse reports against them, including of corrupt activities. Dissident leaders are targeting these MLAs and MPs saying their continuance may harm efforts of YSRC to come back to power.

Significantly, Raptadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy had to publicly announce that he is ready to pass on the baton if the leadership finds an alternate person who can ensure the victory of the party in the forthcoming elections.

Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah and minister Ushasri Charan of Kalyandurg are at loggerheads. Both are trying to gain an upper hand in Kalyandurg. The minister has reportedly invited Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav to her constituency on several occasions, but has avoided the Anantapur MP.

There are also differences between YSRC in-charge Y. Visweswar Reddy and former MLA K. Shivarami Reddy in Uravakonda segment.

Given the background, minister Ramachandra Reddy’s scheduled review meeting with party cadres in Hindupur and Madakasira segments on Thursday has attracted attention of all sections.

Hindupur is tense following the murder of a YSRC leader. Ruling party MLC Md. Iqbal is an accused in the case. Dissidence groups have targeted Iqbal and demanded that priority be given to local leaders.

In Madakasira, a group of dissident leaders led by former minister H.B. Narasegowd and former MLA Y.T. Prabhakar Reddy are targeting sitting MLA M. Thippeswamy, accusing him of large-scale corruption. Dissidents have even threatened to release audio and video clips on social media of the MLA taking bribes from his own party leaders for doing official favour.