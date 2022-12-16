CM KCR lays out ‘Maha’ plan to rally farmers’ support

According to party sources, the Maharashtra rally will be held under the auspices of the Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: As Maharashtra leads the country in farmer suicides, BRS president and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao plans to hold the party's first public meeting in that state, which will be a farmers' rally, after Sankranti.

The CM, who has been camping in New Delhi since Monday, met with leaders of farmers unions from across the country. According to party sources, the Maharashtra rally will be held under the auspices of the Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi, the BRS’ newly launched affiliated farmers' body. Rao has declared the BRS’s main slogan to be 'Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar.'

According to party sources, the CM chose Maharashtra because it borders Telangana, and the TRS government's schemes of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, and free power have already piqued the interest of farmers in the neighbouring state villages, who are demanding that their state government implement these schemes or merge their villages into Telangana.

Following Maharashtra, the CM plans to hold a farmers' rally in Karnataka, which also shares borders with Telangana, with the TRS's pro-farmer schemes gaining traction in bordering villages.

The CM hopes to galvanise farmers’ support, which account for nearly 40 per cent of India's population, by promising the Telangana government's various schemes in all the states, if BRS is voted to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The first documents signed by CM in his capacity as president of BRS immediately after inaugurating the national office in Delhi on Wednesday concerned the establishment of "Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi (BRS Kisan Cell) as an affiliated farmers' body of the BRS and appointed leader of National Farmers Union, Gurnam Singh Charudi of Kurukshetra, Haryana, as its president, indicating the importance given by BRS and CM to farmers' issues.