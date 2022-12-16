  
Nation Politics 15 Dec 2022 CM KCR lays out &lsq ...
Nation, Politics

CM KCR lays out ‘Maha’ plan to rally farmers’ support

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Dec 16, 2022, 12:01 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2022, 12:01 am IST
According to party sources, the Maharashtra rally will be held under the auspices of the Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi. (Photo: Twitter)
 According to party sources, the Maharashtra rally will be held under the auspices of the Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: As Maharashtra leads the country in farmer suicides, BRS president and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao plans to hold the party's first public meeting in that state, which will be a farmers' rally, after Sankranti.

The CM, who has been camping in New Delhi since Monday, met with leaders of farmers unions from across the country. According to party sources, the Maharashtra rally will be held under the auspices of the Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi, the BRS’ newly launched affiliated farmers' body. Rao has declared the BRS’s main slogan to be 'Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar.'

According to party sources, the CM chose Maharashtra because it borders Telangana, and the TRS government's schemes of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, and free power have already piqued the interest of farmers in the neighbouring state villages, who are demanding that their state government implement these schemes or merge their villages into Telangana.

Following Maharashtra, the CM plans to hold a farmers' rally in Karnataka, which also shares borders with Telangana, with the TRS's pro-farmer schemes gaining traction in bordering villages.

The CM hopes to galvanise farmers’ support, which account for nearly 40 per cent of India's population, by promising the Telangana government's various schemes in all the states, if BRS is voted to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The first documents signed by CM in his capacity as president of BRS immediately after inaugurating the national office in Delhi on Wednesday concerned the establishment of "Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi (BRS Kisan Cell) as an affiliated farmers' body of the BRS and appointed leader of National Farmers Union, Gurnam Singh Charudi of Kurukshetra, Haryana, as its president, indicating the importance given by BRS and CM to farmers' issues.

...
Tags: maharashtra, k.chandrashekar rao, brs, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), rythu bandhu, rythu bima, bharat rashtra kisan samithi


Related Stories

KCR opens BRS office in Delhi, eyes ’24 Lok Sabha elections
KCR launches BRS, 'car symbol' missing from flag and khanduvas

Latest From Nation

The Governor examines one of the projects — the Internet of Things (IoT) based military assistance and surveillance system. — By Arrangement

36 Army Officers graduate from MCEME

The court observed that not only was he a witness to the crime, the petitioner was also a conspirator of the brutal killing. — Representational image/DC

HC dismisses bail petition in honour killing case

The child is in custody of Prajwala Rescue Home. — Representational Image/DC

Plea seeking custody of girl in rescue home rejected

TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi. (Photo: Twitter)

HC issued notices to TS in the Habeas corpus petition by Mallu Ravi



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Time to put an end to TRS government: Nadda

BJP national president Jaya Prakash Nadda along with Bandi Sanjay, Tarun Chugh, Etala Rajeda and NVSS Prabhakar at a public meeting organized on the occasion of conclusion of the fifth phase of Praja Sangram Yatra led by BJP state chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, at the SRR college ground in Karimnagar on Thursday. — DC Image

No Munugode bypoll candidate spent over Rs. 40 lakh: Official data

Data showed that only 13 candidates spent more than Rs. 1 lakh. Of the remaining 24 candidates, 11 spent between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 10,000. (Representational Image/DC)

Firm generating morphed images of politicians hired by Cong: Cybercrime cops

File photo of police searches in Sunil Kanugolu's office. (DC Image)

RSS suppresses women, has no female members: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with an elderly supporter during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Sawai Madhopur district, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress in Telangana infested with coverts: Rajanarsimha

Damodar Rajanarsimha, former deputy CM in undivided Andhra Pradesh and a Dalit leader alleged that some
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->