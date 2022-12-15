BRS virus, BJP vax: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

KARIMNAGAR: BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar described Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as a virus, which spread and kills, whereas the BJP is a vaccine that not only prevents the virus but also protects people.

“People must decide whether they want the virus or vaccine,” Sanjay remarked during the fifth phase of his Praja Sangram Yatra, which entered Karimnagar district in Choppadandi constituency of Gangadhar mandal on Wednesday.

The BJP state chief garlanded statues of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Chatrapati Shivaji at Gangadhara mandal crossroads before proceeding further. BJP leaders and activists in large numbers gave a grand welcome to Bandi’s padayatra.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Sanjay called Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao a blackmailer. In this regard, he asked what happened to Bangalore and Hyderabad drugs case, why state government recorded the statement of MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy in emergency, why is state government not revealed reports of the Special Investigation Team, and what happened to Nayeem case. “Very soon the role of every TRS leader will be exposed,” he remarked.

The Karimnagar MP said KCR has betrayed people with hollow promises and robbed the entire state. “To bury his landlord type of rule and establish Rama Rajyam in Telangana, people must give one chance to BJP for forming the government in the state,” he stated.

Sanjay said he has received 2,237 representations on public issues from various sections of people during his padayatra, maximum of them from unemployed youth.