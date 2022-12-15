  
Nation Politics 15 Dec 2022 BRS virus, BJP vax: ...
Nation, Politics

BRS virus, BJP vax: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Dec 15, 2022, 7:38 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2022, 7:38 am IST
BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Karimnagar. (By Arrangement)
 BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Karimnagar. (By Arrangement)

KARIMNAGAR: BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar described Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as a virus, which spread and kills, whereas the BJP is a vaccine that not only prevents the virus but also protects people.

“People must decide whether they want the virus or vaccine,” Sanjay remarked during the fifth phase of his Praja Sangram Yatra, which entered Karimnagar district in Choppadandi constituency of Gangadhar mandal on Wednesday.

The BJP state chief garlanded statues of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Chatrapati Shivaji at Gangadhara mandal crossroads before proceeding further. BJP leaders and activists in large numbers gave a grand welcome to Bandi’s padayatra.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Sanjay called Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao a blackmailer. In this regard, he asked what happened to Bangalore and Hyderabad drugs case, why state government recorded the statement of MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy in emergency, why is state government not revealed reports of the Special Investigation Team, and what happened to Nayeem case. “Very soon the role of every TRS leader will be exposed,” he remarked.

The Karimnagar MP said KCR has betrayed people with hollow promises and robbed the entire state. “To bury his landlord type of rule and establish Rama Rajyam in Telangana, people must give one chance to BJP for forming the government in the state,” he stated.

Sanjay said he has received 2,237 representations on public issues from various sections of people during his padayatra, maximum of them from unemployed youth.

...
Tags: bandi sanjay kumar, bharat rashtra samithi, praja sangram yatra, telangana bjp
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 15 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be reviewing the performance of YSRC legislators at a workshop which is expected to be held most probably on Friday. (Twitter)

'Door to door' programme a litmus test for YSRC MLAs

Central Crime Station is currently investigating the case. (Representational Image/DC)

Cybercrime probes ‘morphed’ videos

Congress activists protest at Gandhi Bhavan. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Congress protests after police raid poll strategist’s ‘war room’

Supreme Court (Photo: PTI)

Plea in SC to expedite division of assets between AP, TS



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP MPs hail PM Modi for record win in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah for BJP's thumping victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections recently, during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, in New Delhi (PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Country's unity above win or loss in elections: Cong leader Salman Khurshid

Salman Khurshid. (PTI file photo)

Revanth stirs up caste row, says FM mocks his Hindi

TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

Sukhwinder Sukhu set to become Himachal CM as Pratibha Singh pulls out

Congress MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, in Shimla. (ANI)

JP Nadda to address public meeting in Karimnagar

Arrangements underway for a public meeting at SRR College grounds in Karimnagar on Wednesday. BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will address a massive public meeting the end of Praja Sangrama Yatra today. (Photo: Y. Radhakrishna)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->