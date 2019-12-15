Nation Politics 15 Dec 2019 CAB protest: In Assa ...
Nation, Politics

CAB protest: In Assam, oil tanker driver killed, roads blocked in Bengal

PTI/ANI
Published Dec 15, 2019, 11:23 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2019, 11:23 am IST
Incidents of violence were reported from Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas districts, and rural Howrah on Saturday.
Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts of West Bengal which is witnessing protests against the amended Citizenship Act, police said on Sunday. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)
 Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts of West Bengal which is witnessing protests against the amended Citizenship Act, police said on Sunday. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)

Kolkata: Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts of West Bengal which is witnessing protests against the amended Citizenship Act, police said on Sunday.

Protesters blocked various important roads in Amdanga and Kalyani areas of North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts. They also blocked roads and railway tracks in various stations of the districts, the police said. In Domjur area of Howrah district, protesters organised road blockades and shouted slogans against the Narendra Modi government.

 

A huge police contingent has been rushed to the spot to control the situation. Violent protests have rocked several parts of the state in the last two days with agitators torching railways stations and vandalising public property.

Incidents of violence were reported from Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas districts, and rural Howrah on Saturday.

In West Bengal, protestors mostly targeted railway properties with Murshidabad, Malda and Howrah districts bearing the brunt of their ire. Official sources said public property worth crores of rupees have either been destroyed or looted.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has resolutely opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, appealed for peace, while the opposition BJP threatened to seek imposition of President's Rule if the "mayhem by Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators continued."

Protesters torched about five trains, three railway stations and tracks, and at least 25 buses on Saturday amid spiralling violence in West Bengal during the agitation against the amended Citizenship Act, while an oil tanker driver was killed in Assam's Sonitpur district.

Suspension of Internet services across Assam was extended for 48 hours till December 16 though curfew was relaxed in Dibrugarh and Guwahati and also parts of Meghalaya, while a six-hour shutdown was observed in Nagaland.

The UGC National Eligibility Test for candidates scheduled to appear in Assam and Meghalaya was postponed.

...
Tags: citizenship act, narendra modi, indian government, mamata banerjee, protest
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

The United Nations' Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) has said that discriminatory legislation by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has empowered people with

'Extremist mindsets': UN body slams Pak over ‘discrimination’ of religious minorities

Jamia Millia Islamia students called off their university lockdown against the new citizenship law on Saturday, a day after violent protests rocked the campus area, even as the varsity cancelled exams and announced vacation till January 5 in view of the tension. (Photo: File)

Jamia students call off lockdown against CAA; Uni announces vacation till Jan 5

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will lead a team to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah very soon to discuss the ongoing protests in the state against the amended Citizenship Act. (Photo: File)

Assam CM to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah over amended Citizenship Act

Janata Dal-United (JDU) vice president Prashant Kishor, who publicly took a stand contrary to that of his party on the citizenship law, offered his resignation to the party chief Nitish Kumar here on Saturday, sources said. (Photo: File)

'No accepted': Nitish Kumar as Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAB



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jamia students call off lockdown against CAA; Uni announces vacation till Jan 5

Jamia Millia Islamia students called off their university lockdown against the new citizenship law on Saturday, a day after violent protests rocked the campus area, even as the varsity cancelled exams and announced vacation till January 5 in view of the tension. (Photo: File)

Assam CM to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah over amended Citizenship Act

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will lead a team to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah very soon to discuss the ongoing protests in the state against the amended Citizenship Act. (Photo: File)

'No accepted': Nitish Kumar as Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAB

Janata Dal-United (JDU) vice president Prashant Kishor, who publicly took a stand contrary to that of his party on the citizenship law, offered his resignation to the party chief Nitish Kumar here on Saturday, sources said. (Photo: File)

'Modi hai to mumkin hai': Priyanka's barb at BJP govt over economy, jobs

One who doesn't fight injustice in the country will be judged as a coward, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said at a party rally here. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

'Parrikar transferred his josh to me, can work 15-16 hrs a day': Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said late Manohar Parrikar had transferred his “josh” (spirit) to him, and this allowed him to work for “15- 16 hours a day” after taking over the coastal state’s top post. (Photo: Twitter/ @DrPramodPSawant)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham