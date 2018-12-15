N Chandrababu Naidu to follow K Chandrasekhar Rao way in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is likely to follow Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s strategy in the upcoming AP Assembly elections. Mr Naidu is of the opinion that the main reason for the TRS’ victory in Telangana was invoking the Telangana sentiment among the people. Similarly, Mr Naidu also wants to provoke the Andhra sentiment in the name of Special Category Status to get advantage in the upcoming Assembly elections.

And for this, CM Naidu is targeting YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, linking them with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chan-drasekhar Rao. Kicking off this campaign, Mr Naidu on Friday said that Mr Jagan Mohan and Mr Pawan Kalyan were supporting Mr Rao who was opposed to the SCS for AP.

Mr Naidu’s thinking is that the people of Andhra Pradesh were angry with Mr Rao who is seen as being responsible for the state bifurcation and linking Mr Jagan Mohan and Mr Pawan Kalyan with Mr Rao will work against them in the Assembly elections. A few other TD leaders have also started campaign against Mr Jagan Mohan and Mr Pawan Kalyan.

TD senior leader and former minister Gorantla Buchhaiah Chowdary and others had questioned why the YSRC and Jana Sena were happy over the victory of the TRS and what relation they had with that party.

Power minister and AP Telugu Desam President K. Kala Venkat Rao, in an open letter to Mr Jagan Mohan on Friday, alleged that in supporting the TRS, he was cheating the people of AP. He also asked Mr Jagan Mohan why he was supporting Mr Rao who had conspired against AP and had opposed the SCS.

At Narasapuram bus stand, the YSRC displayed a huge flexi board portraying Mr Rao as Bahubali. Another flexi board, displayed at Kumadavalli village on the Palakoderu to Bhimavaram route said, “Dharma has started getting victory, Dora salute to you.” This board carries the pictures of both Mr Jagan Mohand and Mr Rao.

In the recently concluded Telangana assembly elections, the TRS criticised the Congress for joining hands with Naidu who was against Telangana. In the same way, the TD was also criticising the main opposition YSRC for supporting Mr Rao.