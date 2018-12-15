Dejected leader calls Uttam Kumar Reddy KCR’s agent

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy is being blamed by party leaders for the defeat in the recent Assembly elections. Spokesperson of the party, Gajjala Kantham alleged that Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy was destroying the prospects of party in the state.

Mr Kantham has also made several other allegations against the TPCC chief. Taking the allegations of some TRS leaders into consideration, Kantham said Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy was involved in a few scams when he was a minister. “To escape from these scams, Uttam Kumar Reddy followed the directions of caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao,” he said.

Speaking to the media, Mr Kantham said, “The people of Telangana did not trust Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy. He said that he would take responsibility for the result and now he is not talking about it. When Mr Ponnala Lakshmiah was the TPCC president, the Congress could secure only 21 constituencies and for this, he was asked to resign from the post. But, now the Congress is down to 19 seats. After Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy became the party chief, we have only got two seats in the GHMC elections. The SCs, STs and the BCs are not accepting the leadership of Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy.”

“Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy has compromised with the TRS on the condition of hiding the scams that occurred during his tenure as housing minister. He has also misguided the high command on the alliances. He has collected crores of rupees by selling the party. Instead of resigning as the party chief, he has shamelessly given a call for a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan. He should immediately resign as the TPCC president. The leadership of the TPCC and the CLP should be given to SC, ST and BC leaders,” he added.

Later, the Congress disciplinary committee issued a show-cause notice to spokesperson Gajjala Kantham for making such allegations against the TPCC president.