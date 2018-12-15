search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Asaduddin Owaisi vows to campaign in Andhra Pradesh for LS polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 15, 2018, 12:26 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2018, 12:26 am IST
He said the anti incumbency on Mr Naidu government would ruin the Telugu Desam in AP and Mr Naidu will learn a lesson.
Asaduddin Owaisi
 Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi cautioned AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that he would enter Andhra Pradesh to teach him a lesson. 

Addressing a public meeting, Mr Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Mr Naidu, I am coming to Andhra Pradesh, be prepared. You campaigned in our constituencies and we will surely campaign in Andhra Pradesh in the 2019 elections. I am sure that you will not win two seats out of the 25 Parliament seats in AP.”

 

He said the anti incumbency on Mr Naidu government would ruin the Telugu Desam in AP and Mr Naidu will learn a lesson. He said the results in Telangana has proved that the whisper campaign and money power would not impact the people.”

Referring the remarks of Mr Naidu with regard to settlers in Hyderabad, he said that they are not settlers they are people of Telangana though they had roots in AP.

...
Tags: asaduddin owaisi, n. chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




