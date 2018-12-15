2 TRS MPs quit Lok Sabha seats

Hyderabad: TRS MPs Ch Mallareddy and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy resigned on Friday. They both handed over their resignations to Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Mr Mallareddy was elected as MLA in the recent Telangana Assembly elections from Medchal assembly constituency. He has decided to serve as an MLA and resigned from the parliament seat.

Mr Konda Vishweshwar Reddy recently joined the Congress after resigning from the TRS. He he submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha speaker on Friday. There were talks in the TRS that had Mr Vishweshwar Reddy not resigned, the party would have given its consent to the Lok Sabha speaker to disqualify him. Another TRS MP Balka Suman is also expected resign. Mr Suman has been elected as MLA from Chennur Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, the TRS has decided to disqualify four of its MLCs who left the party to join the Congress — Mr K. Yadava Reddy, Mr K. Bhoopal Reddy, Mr Ramulu Naik and Mr Konda Murali joined the Congress.

The TRS is also planning to ask Congress MLC Damodar Reddy who moved to their party to resign from the post after which the party can urge the Telangana Legislative Council chairman to disqualify the four TRS MLCs under the anti-defection law.