Nation Politics 15 Nov 2021 CM Bommai accuses Co ...
Nation, Politics

CM Bommai accuses Cong of playing politics over alleged bitcoin scam issue

PTI
Published Nov 15, 2021, 3:18 pm IST
Updated Nov 15, 2021, 3:18 pm IST
Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said that the Congress party wants to 'keep the non-issue alive, and it is nothing but politics'
Speaking to reporters here, he said, the Congress wants to "keep the non-issue alive, and it is nothing but politics. (PTI Photo)
 Speaking to reporters here, he said, the Congress wants to "keep the non-issue alive, and it is nothing but politics. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Accusing the Congress of playing politics on the alleged bitcoin scam issue, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday once again asked the opposition party to give documents, if any, to the investigating agencies.

"You should ask them (Congress) the question, what I have said is, if there is any document, give it to the ED or to the police, it will be taken seriously. I have already said that if there is any truth, it will be investigated," Bommai said in response to a question on the bitcoin issue.

 

Speaking to reporters here, he said, the Congress wants to "keep the non-issue alive, and it is nothing but politics".

"There is no question of setting any narrative, there is no story, so how can you set a narrative there," he added.

There have been speculations for some time now about involvement of politically influential people in the scam after CCB officials seized bitcoins worth Rs nine crore from a city-based hacker Srikrishna alias Sriki, who is also accused of hacking into government portals, sourcing drugs through the dark net, and paying for it through cryptocurrency.

 

Congress leaders have alleged the involvement of senior BJP leaders, their family members and senior officials in the scam, and have accused the government of trying to cover up; the ruling party too in its counter has alleged involvement of leaders from the grand old party.

...
Tags: basavaraj bommai, bitcoin scam, congress party, bitcoins
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Rahul Gandhi says Karnataka Bitcoin scam big but cover-up much bigger
CM Bommai meets Yediyurappa, BJP state chief Kateel as Bitcoin scam casts shadow

Latest From Nation

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, in its meeting held on September 16, had also recommended for the transfer of Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari of the Allahabad High Court to the Madras High Court. (PTI Photo)

CJ transfer out of Madras High Court snowballs into controversy

The district administration has already alerted the people living in low-lying areas and also on the banks of the river to move to safer locations. (Photo:DC)

Entire inflow into Stanley reservoir being discharged after heavy rains

Police said 27-year old Sanjith was hacked to death in front of his wife at around 9 AM when he was taking her to her place of work. (Representational image)

RSS worker hacked to death in Kerala

A bench, headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, directed the concerned secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab and Delhi to attend the meeting to make their submissions before the committee formed by it. (PTI Photo)

SC directs Centre to hold emergency meeting to control air pollution



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz in Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot arrives at 10, Janpath to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

Scuffle between Congress, Akali Dal breaks out in Punjab Assembly

Reports said that in the ruckus, Navjot Singh Sidhu stood up for the CM and charged up to the MLAs, asking them to back off. (DC File Image)

Rahul: Is Hinduism about beating Sikhs, Muslims: No, Hindutva is

Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Channi faces flak from party leaders, Jakhar says 'compromised CM'

The remarks came after the Channi government on Tuesday accepted the resignation of advocate general A.P.S. Deol, yielding to the pressure mounted by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for replacing the state's AG. (PTI)

India hits out at China for village construction

India on Thursday slammed the reported construction of a border village by China in Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh that has been under Chinese occupation for more than 60 years. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->