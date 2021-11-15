Nation Politics 15 Nov 2021 BJP intensifying bid ...
BJP intensifying bid to corner ruling TRS over paddy purchase

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Nov 15, 2021, 12:48 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2021, 7:04 am IST
Meanwhile, TRS has organised state-wide dharnas demanding that BJP-headed central government purchase the paddy
 Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay (C). (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to pressurise TRS government on the snowballing issue of paddy procurement, BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay will make a two-day visit of paddy purchasing centres and market yards in undivided Nalgonda and Suryapet districts from Monday and interact with farmers.

Telangana has been witnessing a war of words between ruling TRS and BJP parties for the last few days on purchasing of paddy from farmers. While BJP wants TRS-led state government to procure paddy, TRS has organised state-wide dharnas demanding that BJP-headed central government purchase the paddy.

 

The two political parties are currently unable to take up their protest programmes due to Code of Conduct being in force in view of the MLC elections. As a result, Bandi Sanjay and other BJP state leaders have instead decided to visit procurement centres in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts to bring indirect pressure on ruling TRS.

Police higher-ups are reviewing the situation that may develop in the wake of BJP leaders’ visit to paddy purchasing centres. Based on ground reports, police may or may not accord permission to BJP teams for interacting with paddy farmers in districts.

 

On Monday, Sanjay will visit Arjalabavi Indira Kranthi Patham paddy purchasing centre located in Nalgonda Rural mandal, where he will interact with farmers. He will then continue his meetings in Miryalaguda, Nereducharla and Gaddipally as well before halting in Suryapet.

On Tuesday, the BJP chief will tour Tirumalagiri, Tungaturthi, Devaruppala and Jangoan mandals of Suryapet.  "Our party president will collect details from farmers on how the state government is diverting attention of farmers on purchase of paddy. State BJP will then prepare a comprehensive report on the issue," party leaders said.

 

