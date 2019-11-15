Nation Politics 15 Nov 2019 Rajinikanth will fil ...
Rajinikanth will fill political vacuum in TN: Expelled DMK leader Alagiri

ANI
Published Nov 15, 2019, 8:46 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2019, 8:49 am IST
Rajinikanth had said that there was still vacuum in political leadership following deaths of Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa.
Alagiri, a former union minister, is the elder brother of MK Stalin, who is the current president of DMK. (Photo: ANI)
Chennai: Ousted Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Alagiri on Thursday threw his weight behind veteran actor Rajinikanth, saying the latter would fill the vacuum for political leadership in Tamil Nadu.

"What he said is true. Rajinikanth will fill that vacuum," he said when asked for a comment on Rajinikanth's remarks.

 

On November 8, Rajinikanth had said that there was still a vacuum in political leadership in the state following the deaths of former chief ministers MK Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

While Jayalalithaa, an AIADMK leader, died in 2016, Karunanidhi, who was DMK chief, breathed his last in 2018.

Alagiri, a former union minister, is the elder brother of MK Stalin, who is the current president of DMK.

He was expelled from the party by his father in 2014 at the heights of a succession crisis between him and Stalin.

 

...
