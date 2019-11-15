Nation Politics 15 Nov 2019 'BJP will form ...
Nation, Politics

'BJP will form govt in Maharashtra with support of 119 MLAs'

ANI
Published Nov 15, 2019, 6:45 pm IST
Updated Nov 15, 2019, 6:51 pm IST
Maharashtra came under President's Rule after no party was able to form the government after the assembly polls.
On Thursday, the leaders of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP had finalized the draft of the Common Minimum Programme and is now under consideration. (PTI)
 On Thursday, the leaders of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP had finalized the draft of the Common Minimum Programme and is now under consideration. (PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrakant Patil on Friday said that his party has the highest numbers in the assembly and that it will form the government in the state with the support of 119 MLAs.

"We have the highest number. With 119 MLAs we will form a BJP government in the state. Devendra Fadnavis has expressed this confidence before party leaders. We are committed to giving a stable government to the state," Patil said in a press conference here.

 

He also said that there cannot be a government in Maharashtra without the BJP.

His statement comes after a major development in Maharashtra politics earlier today as NCP leader Nawab Malik said that the chief minister in the state will be from Shiv Sena only.

Malik slammed former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for asserting that there was no alternative than BJP in Maharashtra to form a government saying: "Devendra Fadnavis is now a former chief minister and he is reacting like a lost General of the Army, who is falsely encouraging his Army to fight in the battlefield".

On Thursday, the leaders of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP had finalized the draft of the Common Minimum Programme and is now under consideration.

Maharashtra came under President's Rule after no party was able to form the government after the assembly polls.

BJP had won 105 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly whereas Shiv Sena has 56, Congress 44 and NCP 54 seats.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: bharatiya janata party, devendra fadnavis, president's rule, chandrakant patil
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

It said that it stands in full compliance with Indian and international law. Our work in India, as elsewhere, is to uphold and fight for universal human rights. (Photo: File)

CBI raids Amnesty International Bengaluru, Delhi offices

Dhankhar visited Farakka on Friday morning to attend a programme. (Photo: PTI)

Some people using tongue very loosely: Bengal Governor hits back at Mamata

Rashid was, however, granted interim protection by the court upon her assurance that she was ready to join the investigation. (Photo: File)

Give pre-arrest notice to Shehla Rashid in sedition case: Court directs Delhi Police

While Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices A M Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra sent the review petitions to a larger bench, Justices Nariman and Chandrachud authored a dissenting judgment. (Photo: File)

No protection to women devotee visitng Sabarimala Temple: Kerala govt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
 

You soon won’t see ‘likes’ on Instagram, and here’s why

Instagram is also looking for solutions for individuals and brands for whom the like count is rather necessary. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to retire on Nov 17, sits in bench for last time

Justice Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday. An apex court official said Justice Gogoi would visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 

Telangana’s first child-friendly police station inaugurated at Medipally

The IPS officer, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner Rachakonda was the chief guest for the program. (Photo: ANI)
 

Manushi Chhillar set to make Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Prithviraj'

Manushi Chhillar.
 

Google's FreddieMeter analyses how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury

The system is available for iOS, Android, and desktop. (Photo: thenypost)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP to protest on Nov 16 to seek Rahul's apology on Rafale claims

The BJP leaders will hold protests outside All India Congress Committee office in Delhi and other Congress offices in other parts of the country demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Rafale. (Photo: File)

Pak building 'industry of terror', have to be held accountable: S Jaishankar

Jaishankar, who delivered the Ramnath Goenka memorial lecture in Delhi and later took part in a question-answer session, spoke on a wide range of issues including China, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership or RCEP, abrogation of Article 370 and National Register of Citizens. (Photo: File)

Telangana BJP leader urges citizens, NRIs to support TSRTC

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC has been on a strike since October 5 demanding merger of the corporation with the state government and revision of pay among other demands. (Photo: ANI)

Rajinikanth will fill political vacuum in TN: Expelled DMK leader Alagiri

Alagiri, a former union minister, is the elder brother of MK Stalin, who is the current president of DMK. (Photo: ANI)

Sri Lanka’s Presidential election outcome will be critical for India

Sajith Premadasa campaigning. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham