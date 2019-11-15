Clear TN sustainable housing project, O Panneerselvam urges World Bank

CHENNAI: Addressing important meetings at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington during his ongoing visit to the US, the State Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. O. Panneerselvam has urged the former to clear the 'Tamil Nadu Sustainable Housing and Habitat Project (TNSHHP) soon.

Adding to his profile as handling the State's finance portfolio for several years now, Mr. Panneerselvam addressing the World Bank top brass, its staff and other officials at its executive director's office there, said the TNSHHP being currently negotiated with the World Bank would mark its re-entry into Tamil Nadu's housing sector after 25 years.

“The project has many innovative elements. It would support the State government carry out its mission in the housing sector and at the same time aim at financing mechanisms to support future financially sustainable interventions for affordable housing. We are very keen this project is cleared at the earliest,” he said. Ms. S. Aparna, executive director, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan, at the World Bank was among its top officials who were present at the meeting.

Stating that he was honoured to meet the officials at the World Bank's headquarters, Mr. Panneerselvam thanked the institution for the “continued support and active engagement with Tamil Nadu” in taking its development aspirations forward. Tamil Nadu stood foremost in India in sectors like education, health and infrastructure and has pioneered several social programmes, he said and appreciated the World Bank for being a “strong and steadfast partner”.

Mr. Panneerselvam also briefly referred to the ongoing World Bank assisted development projects in Tamil Nadu including the road sector project, dam rehabilitation and improvement project, etc. He said the State was also very keen to take forward the 'Chennai City Partnership' project to focus on drinking water, water re-use and water conservation for the metro, besides the second component of 'urban transport linkages'.

“We are strongly committed to a holistic inter-sectoral approach for providing better infrastructure and services in Chennai city. We expect the discussions on this project also to proceed rapidly,” the Deputy Chief Minister added.

Mr. Pannerselvam on Wednesday also had a separate meeting with the officials at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, in which its executive director Surjeet Balla, officials of the Indian Mission in Washington and Tamil Nadu Finance secretary, S Krishnan, among others were present. Mr. Pannerselvam explained the measures taken by Tamil Nadu government for better fiscal consolidation and management. Earlier on arrival at Washington, he was given a warm reception by the Tamil Diaspora.