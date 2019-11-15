Nation Politics 15 Nov 2019 Clear TN sustainable ...
Nation, Politics

Clear TN sustainable housing project, O Panneerselvam urges World Bank

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SEKAR
Published Nov 15, 2019, 2:10 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2019, 2:35 am IST
Mr. O. Panneerselvam has urged the former to clear the 'Tamil Nadu Sustainable Housing and Habitat Project (TNSHHP) soon.
Dy CM O. Panneerselvam observes Washington housing project model.
 Dy CM O. Panneerselvam observes Washington housing project model.

CHENNAI: Addressing important meetings at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington during his ongoing visit to the US, the State Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. O. Panneerselvam has urged the former to clear the 'Tamil Nadu Sustainable Housing and Habitat Project (TNSHHP) soon.

Adding to his profile as handling the State's finance portfolio for several years now, Mr. Panneerselvam addressing the World Bank top brass, its staff and other officials at its executive director's office there, said the TNSHHP being currently negotiated with the World Bank would mark its re-entry into Tamil Nadu's housing sector after 25 years.

 

“The project has many innovative elements. It would support the State government carry out its mission in the housing sector and at the same time aim at financing mechanisms to support future financially sustainable interventions for affordable housing. We are very keen this project is cleared at the earliest,” he said. Ms. S. Aparna, executive director, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan, at the World Bank was among its top officials who were present at the meeting.

Stating that he was honoured to meet the officials at the World Bank's headquarters, Mr. Panneerselvam thanked the institution for the “continued support and active engagement with Tamil Nadu” in taking its development aspirations forward. Tamil Nadu stood foremost in India in sectors like education, health and infrastructure and has pioneered several social programmes, he said and appreciated the World Bank for being a “strong and steadfast partner”.

Mr. Panneerselvam also briefly referred to the ongoing World Bank assisted development projects in Tamil Nadu including the road sector project, dam rehabilitation and improvement project, etc. He said the State was also very keen to take forward the 'Chennai City Partnership' project to focus on drinking water, water re-use and water conservation for the metro, besides the second component of 'urban transport linkages'.

“We are strongly committed to a holistic inter-sectoral approach for providing better infrastructure and services in Chennai city. We expect the discussions on this project also to proceed rapidly,” the Deputy Chief Minister added.

Mr. Pannerselvam on Wednesday also had a separate meeting with the officials at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, in which its executive director Surjeet Balla, officials of the Indian Mission in Washington and Tamil Nadu Finance secretary, S Krishnan, among others were present. Mr. Pannerselvam explained the measures taken by Tamil Nadu government for better fiscal consolidation and management. Earlier on arrival at Washington, he was given a warm reception by the Tamil Diaspora.

...
Tags: world bank, o. panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth will fill political vacuum, says Alagiri, as Kamal backs superstar

Krishna Reddy

Krishna Reddy helping land sharks: BJP

Senior operations manager of SWR Satish said scientific time- tabling and optimum utilisation of physical infrastructure at terminal stations, had helped it achieve faster rail travel between Bengaluru and Mysuru. The move is expected to benefit both daily commuters and tourists.

South Western Railway initiative: Reach Bengaluru half an hour early by train

MLAs Vedavyas Kamath and Bharath Shetty celebrate as BJP wins Mangaluru City Corporation polls on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Nalin Kumar Kateel passes first test with flying colours



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

Jyoti's main role would be to update the Government of Seychelles officials on the defence and military act. (Photo: File)
 

Here's how Sara Ali Khan gets inspired by her mother Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh.
 

Love of cash hinders India's move to digital economy

Other factors such as the country’s rural-urban divide have also affected the migration to electronic payments.
 

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani Elected to the Board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – the First Indian Trustee in the Museum’s 150 Year history.
 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

One such video is making rounds on social media, where a lady was being sworn in as a lawyer while the judge held her baby, and it is, undoubtedly, winning hearts. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nalin Kumar Kateel passes first test with flying colours

MLAs Vedavyas Kamath and Bharath Shetty celebrate as BJP wins Mangaluru City Corporation polls on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

In Ranebennur, KS Eshwarappa son to BJP’s rescue?

K.B. Koliwad

Will come into picture if BJP fails in numbers game: HD Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy addresses the media in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: KPN)

Siddaramaiah vs the rest: Rift within to wreck bypoll prospects

Senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundurao and Eshwar Khandre welcome former BJP MLA Raju Kage who joined their party in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: JD(S) helping BJP in eight seats? Candidates list says it all

A.H. Vishwanath
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham