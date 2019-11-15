Nation Politics 15 Nov 2019 BJP to hold nationwi ...
BJP to hold nationwide protest on Nov 16 to seek Rahul's apology on Rafale claims

Published Nov 15, 2019, 4:18 pm IST
Updated Nov 15, 2019, 4:20 pm IST
The apex court closed the contempt petition filed by BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks.
The BJP leaders will hold protests outside All India Congress Committee office in Delhi and other Congress offices in other parts of the country demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Rafale. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold countrywide protests on Friday against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party for "misleading" the country on Rafale deal.

The BJP leaders will hold protests outside All India Congress Committee office in Delhi and other Congress offices in other parts of the country demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Rafale.

 

A party release signed by general secretary Arun Singh said that Congress and Rahul Gandhi gave 'false', 'fabricated' and 'undignified' statements on Rafale deal.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petitions challenging its verdict in the Rafale case passed on December 14, 2018, upholding the 36 Rafale jets deal.

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph passed the order on a batch of petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 verdict which had upheld purchase of 36 Rafale jets by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government from France.

The apex court closed the contempt petition filed by BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks.

The Supreme Court accepted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology for wrongly attributing his infamous "chowkidar chor hai" remark in Rafale case to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opined that a person holding a place of importance in political spectrum should have been more careful.

"Rahul Gandhi needs to be more careful in the future. It was unfortunate," a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said in their verdict.

 

