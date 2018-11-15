Seat adjustment continues to evade Kutami partners

Three days after the election notification was issued there is still no clarity about seat adjustment among the allies of the Mahakutam

Hyderabad: Three days after the election notification was issued there is still no clarity about seat adjustment among the allies of the Mahakutami.

While the Communist Party of India is satisfied with getting three seats, the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) has released a list of 12 seats which it wants to contest, though it has been allotted eight seats.

CPI leader Palla Venkata Reddy announced the names of candidates on Wednesday. Chada Venkata Reddy has been chosen from Husnabad assembly constituency, Vijayabai from Wyra Banothu, and Gunda Mallesh from Bellampalli. The candidates will file their nominations on November 17 and 18. The CPI leader said that they are satisfied with three seats and will win all three.

The TJS has announced it will contest 12 seats. In the seat sharing, the Congress had allotted Dubbaka, Medak, Malkajgiri, Amberpet, Siddipet, Warangal east, Wardhanpet and Jangaon seats to the TJS. But in addition to these, the TJS announced it will contest the Mahabubnagar, Miryalaguda, Asifabad and Station Ghanpur seats. The Mahabubnagar seat was allotted to the Telugu Desam which has announced its candidate, Yerra Sekhar. The Congress has announced its candidate for Station Ghanpur, S Indira, and for Asifabad, Atram Sakku.

Jangaon has become a matter of controversy as former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah is bringing pressure on the Congress high command to give that seat to him. Senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy is trying to get the Miryalaguda seat for his son. The Congress has not announced its candidates for Jangaon and Miryalaguda. The TJS said that they are discussing with Congress leaders about additional seats.

The TD has announced nine of its 14 candidates. Three seats are in dispute. The TD wants Maheswaram, LB Nagar and Rajendranagar, but the Congress wants to give it Secunderabad, Malakpet and Charminar. The TD has announced its candidate for Rajendranagar, Ganesh Gupta, and Sama Ranga Reddy for Ibrahimpatnam.