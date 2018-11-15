Only Rs 7 crore rise in K Chandrasekhar Rao’s kitty since he became CM

Hyderabad: TRS supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s investments (movable assets) grew by Rs 3.89 crore between 2014 and 2018, while the immovable properties that include jewellery, increased by Rs 3.55 crore. The total value of assets owned by him multiplied from Rs 15.15 crore in 2014 to Rs 22.60 crore in 2018.

The 64-year-old chief of the TRS, who is contesting the Assembly elections from the Gajwel Assembly constituency, declared his assets in the affidavit filed along with his nomination papers on Wednesday.

For the financial year 2017-18, Mr Rao earned Rs 91.52 lakh as net income from his agricultural fields, which is not taxable. For other income, he paid a tax of Rs 1.10 crore in the same year.

Mr Rao owns a large number of shares in Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd, worth about Rs 4.16 crore, and also holds shares worth Rs 55 lakh in Telangana Broadcasting Pvt Ltd, a regional news channel. The two investments are his major sources of income. He has nine bank accounts, four in Bank of Baroda and four in State Bank of India and his total deposits are Rs 5.53 crore.