KCR begins his poll journey from Gajwel Assembly constituency

Hyderabad: TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrasekhar Rao filed his nomination papers from Gajwel Assembly constituency for the December 7 state elections on Wednesday.

Mr Rao stuck to his usual practice of having darshan of Lord Venkateswara at the Konaipally temple in Nangunuru mandal of Siddipet district before filing his papers.

He was accompanied by the caretaker minister and nephew T. Harish Rao and a few security personnel. He placed his nomination papers at the feed of the deity and received blessings from the temple priests.

Mr Rao was greeted by a large number of villagers as he walked to the temple, leaving his convoy at a distance. Speaking to the locals after the prayers, Mr Rao said Lord Venkateswara of Konaipally had been the great source of support in every battle that he had fought.

He said the blessing of the deity had helped him in overcoming every major problem to address the needs of the state. The credit for Telangana state securing the number one ranking in many aspects goes to the shrine, he said.

He said that with the blessing of Lord Venkateswara at Konaipally, the TRS would sweep the polls and win more than 100 seats. He said that Telangana state which had achieved the highest growth rate in the country should be known in future for its prosperous farmers. He said the state government had created enough opportunities for other communities also to prosper.

He appealed to the voters to elect Mr Harish Rao with a majority of one lakh votes at Siddipet. He said water from the Kaleswaram project would flow into the constituency by next year, and the water would be used for performing abhishekham of the lord.