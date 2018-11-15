BJP slams Congress, calls Rahul Gandhi's temple visits 'fancy dress Hindutva'

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra said that 'temple hopping of Rahul Gandhi, the temporary janeu he adorns, the fancy dress Hindutva that he has taken to, are nothing but eyewash'. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed the Congress for allegedly spreading "hatred" against the RSS and the "Hindus", and described its President Rahul Gandhi's temple visits as "fancy dress Hindutva".

The party attacked the Congress by releasing a video clip purportedly featuring Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, who is seen telling a group of Muslims to be cautious about the RSS campaign and that his party will deal with it after the November 28 state Assembly polls.

"The video exposes the real and divisive face of Congress as to how through appeasement, it was trying to divide syncretic culture of India. This video also shows the hatred the Congress has for the RSS and in particular against the Hindu community," BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra told a press conference.

He said that the "temple hopping of Rahul Gandhi, the temporary janeu he adorns, the fancy dress Hindutva that he has taken to, are nothing but eyewash."

He said this was not just a lone video or a solitary statement by Kamal Nath, but there was a narrative attached to it as the Congress in its election manifesto for Madhya Pradesh elections promised to ban the RSS shakhas if it comes to power in the state.

"This is the kind of brazeness that Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath have for the RSS and the Hindu community in particular. The same people who, through Shashi Tharoor and the likes, have time and again abused the Hindus," he said.

Madhya Pradesh goes to the polls in a single phase on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11. The main contest is between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.