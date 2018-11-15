search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

BJP slams Congress, calls Rahul Gandhi's temple visits 'fancy dress Hindutva'

PTI
Published Nov 15, 2018, 6:18 pm IST
Updated Nov 15, 2018, 6:18 pm IST
BJP released a video clip where MP Cong chief Kamal Nath warns Muslims about RSS campaign and says Cong will deal with it after state polls.
BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra said that 'temple hopping of Rahul Gandhi, the temporary janeu he adorns, the fancy dress Hindutva that he has taken to, are nothing but eyewash'. (Photo: ANI)
 BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra said that 'temple hopping of Rahul Gandhi, the temporary janeu he adorns, the fancy dress Hindutva that he has taken to, are nothing but eyewash'. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed the Congress for allegedly spreading "hatred" against the RSS and the "Hindus", and described its President Rahul Gandhi's temple visits as "fancy dress Hindutva".

The party attacked the Congress by releasing a video clip purportedly featuring Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, who is seen telling a group of Muslims to be cautious about the RSS campaign and that his party will deal with it after the November 28 state Assembly polls.

 

"The video exposes the real and divisive face of Congress as to how through appeasement, it was trying to divide syncretic culture of India. This video also shows the hatred the Congress has for the RSS and in particular against the Hindu community," BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra told a press conference.

He said that the "temple hopping of Rahul Gandhi, the temporary janeu he adorns, the fancy dress Hindutva that he has taken to, are nothing but eyewash."

He said this was not just a lone video or a solitary statement by Kamal Nath, but there was a narrative attached to it as the Congress in its election manifesto for Madhya Pradesh elections promised to ban the RSS shakhas if it comes to power in the state.

"This is the kind of brazeness that Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath have for the RSS and the Hindu community in particular. The same people who, through Shashi Tharoor and the likes, have time and again abused the Hindus," he said.

Madhya Pradesh goes to the polls in a single phase on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11. The main contest is between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), congress, sambit patra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jawa re-enters India with 3 new motorcycles starting Rs 1.5 lakh

The motorcycles will be priced between Rs 1.55 lakh and Rs 1.89 lakh. (Photo credit: ZigWheels.com)
 

Vitamin D supplements pointless for preventing heart disease, cancer, study finds

Vitamin D is naturally found in foods including milk, eggs and fatty fish, but many foods are now fortified with it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are 10 signs you could be a sex addict

Experts at the University of Minnesota found 1 in 10 men and 1 in 14 women suffer distress because they cannot control their sexual feelings. (Photo: AFP)
 

Children's Day special: cars under Rs 10 lakh that offer ISOFIX child seat anchors

Of late, safety has gained importance as a crucial feature for Indian car buyers.
 

Book Review: Dr Madhu Vajpayee’s I Owed You One is all about human nature

Written in a lucid manner, though trying at times, I Owed You One is a tale of words given and discarded, of promises made and commitments honoured, of love and triumphs and of holding on and letting go, in the life of a man.
 

DeepVeer wedding: All details you want to know about their Konkani marriage

A few shots from the video show Ranveer and Deepika during the wedding. She is seen with gajra in her hair and he is seen in a traditional white outfit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Will convince Tejaswini to contest from Ananth Kumar’s seat: R Ashok

The ashes of Ananth Kumar being immersed in Cauvery at Srirangapatna in Mandya on Wednesday. (Photo: KPN)

Sravan Dasoju, P Vishnuvardhan Reddy in Congress list

Sravan Dasoju

TRS, Congress must face rebel candidates

After former minister Danam Nagendar left the Congress, Mr Rohin Reddy has worked on the Khairatabad voters with the hope that the Congress would allot the seat to him.

People pool money for Yellandu seat

Gummadi NarasaiahThe people came to the election office along with Mr Narasaiah and extended their solidarity to him.

Rivals face off again but switch parties

Kale Yadaiah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham