Two Komatireddys, three Palvais among Munugode hopefuls

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Munugode by-election, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, is set to face off against another Komatireddy, Sai Teja Reddy, also trying his luck in the November 3 by-poll. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi — already facing a tough challenge from Rajgopal Reddy and Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy behind whom the Telangana Rashtra Samithi has thrown considerable weight — could well find herself as one among three Palvais on the ballot.

It is only Prabhakar Reddy of the TRS who does not appear to be facing his namesake in what is turning out to be a high-stakes election in Telangana with the three major parties pulling out all stops.

“Yes, we are distantly related,” Komatireddy Sai Teja Reddy, a doctor by profession, told Deccan Chronicle, asked if he had any family connections to Rajgopal Reddy. “But that’s about it. I am in this to give people some hope that there are educated individuals who are interested in public service,” he said.

Rajgopal Reddy would have nothing much to worry about the junior Komatireddy, who is contesting as an independent candidate.

Sai Teja has no illusions about his winnability either. “This is not for winning, but to make our voice heard that KCR must lose,” Sai Teja, said, adding that in his efforts, he has been joined by a team of friends, all of who are in their 20s or early 30s.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi has two other Palvais to contend with.

The first is Palvai Venu, who listed himself as a social worker in his nomination papers and a resident of Suryapet district. He says he has been nominated by the Social Justice Party of India as its candidate for the Munugode by-poll.

The second Palvai among those who filed their nominations is Palvai Laxmi Narayana, of Mulugu district, who filed his nomination as a candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party.