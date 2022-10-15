  
Nation Politics 15 Oct 2022 Two-day political st ...
Nation, Politics

Two-day political storm to hit Visakhapatnam from today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Oct 15, 2022, 12:06 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2022, 12:06 am IST
Alert about the possible political fallout, TD post haste called for a meeting of all its party leaders and functionaries from the three north-coastal districts at Visakhapatnam. The in-charges of TD’s north Andhra districts, MLAs, MP candidates and other seniors will highlight what all Naidu government has done for developing Visakhapatnam as a business and industrial capital, including making it an information technology destination. — Twitter
 Alert about the possible political fallout, TD post haste called for a meeting of all its party leaders and functionaries from the three north-coastal districts at Visakhapatnam. The in-charges of TD’s north Andhra districts, MLAs, MP candidates and other seniors will highlight what all Naidu government has done for developing Visakhapatnam as a business and industrial capital, including making it an information technology destination. — Twitter

VIJAYAWADA: Political storm will be centred over Visakhapatnam on Saturday and Sunday, with three major parties of Andhra Pradesh – ruling YSR Congress, main opposition Telugu Desam and Jana Sena conducting separate programmes in the port city.

Non-political JAC with full backing of YSRC has called for “Visakha Garjana (Roar of Vizag)” on Saturday demanding setting up of the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh at Visakhapatnam. Its organisers claim more than one lakh people from all north Andhra districts will be attending the rally in Vizag.

TD has also decided to conduct a meeting of its leaders and cadres belonging to north Andhra districts on the day. At the same time, Pawan Kalyan will be reaching Visakhapatnam on Saturday for his party’s Prajavani programme.

When farmers of Amaravati took out their padayatras to religious places Indrakeeladri Durga and Tirumala temples, with tacit backing of Telugu Desam, they had passed off without much opposition. This enthused them into launching another yatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli, where there is a Sun Temple.

Comparatively, the Arasavalli yatra has been facing much more opposition from locals, particularly NPJAC and YSRC supporters. In particular, YSRC high command has intensified its campaign for decentralised development. As part of it, the party will take out a 3.5-kilometre long procession from Ambedkar Statue at LIC building, which will culminate into the Visakha Garjana public meeting at YSR statue near RK Beach.

Ruling party ministers, legislators and non-political JAC leaders will be in attendance at the garjana. The rally will be addressed by several intellectuals, social activists, businessmen, students and academics to highlight the need to have the administrative capital at Visakhapatnam.

Alert about the possible political fallout, TD post haste called for a meeting of all its party leaders and functionaries from the three north-coastal districts at Visakhapatnam. The in-charges of TD’s north Andhra districts, MLAs, MP candidates and other seniors will highlight what all Naidu government has done for developing Visakhapatnam as a business and industrial capital, including making it an information technology destination.

TD sources say the party will prepare a comprehensive white paper on what Naidu had done for Visakhapatnam and widely circulate it among people.

Cine Actor and Jana Sena leader Naga Babu arrived at Vizag on Friday to make arrangements for programmes of his brother Pawan Kalyan. According to reports, the popular actor will reach Visakhapatnam on Saturday evening and go out in a procession from the airport. He will preside over the party’s “Prajavani” programme at Vizag on Sunday. These programmes have already been held at Vijayawada, Tirupati and other places. The film actor is also expected to hold a road show in the port city and lash out against Jagan government over land grab.

...
Tags: amaravati to arasavalli padayatra, prajavani, vizag public meetings, ysrc tdp jana sena meetings vizag, visakha garjana


Latest From Nation

Students in Hyderabad are seeking more practical knowledge than what they currently receive in schools. (Representational Image/UNICEF)

Students want more practical classes and understanding from teachers

The Telangana High Court (Image: PTI)

Telangana High Court finds no abnormality in Munugode electoral list

The BJP claimed that its challenge to the addition of some 25,000 new names to the voters list in the Munugode constituency (Photo: DC/Representational)

BJP says its efforts paid off in curbing bogus voters in Munugode

A campaign poster of Congress being used for the Munugode Assembly elections (Image: DC)

Munugode voters discuss money distribution by major parties



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP asks ECI to check bogus voters in Munugode

BJP leaders Tarun Chugh, V Muralidharan, N Ramchander Rao, Pratap Narain Sarang, and others on Thursday submitted petitions to the Election Commission of India seeking its intervention in the goings on in Munugode constituency. (Photo By Arrangement)

Modi blames Congress for blocking his fight against corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of development initiaves in Amod, Gujarat, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

BJP only national party left in country, Cong reduced to brother-sister org: Nadda

File photo of BJP President J.P. Nadda. (DC Image)

Rajgopal challenges KTR to take oath in Yadagirigutta temple

BJP MLA Etala Rajendar speaks while accompanying BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy during the campaign ahead of the Munugode by-election. (Photo: Twitter)

CM's unexpected Delhi trip sparks political heat

The CM was expected to return to Hyderabad from Uttar Pradesh after attending the funeral of former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday, but flew directly to Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->