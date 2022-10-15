Munugode voters discuss money distribution by major parties

HYDERABAD: Strangely, development programmes or welfare schemes are not the major topic of discussion either for major political parties or for large sections of the people in bypoll-bound Munugode; instead it is about distribution of money to the voters.

Clearly, this is the result of major parties allegedly freely distributing money, liquor and freebies to lure voters. This correspondent saw people in groups discussing which party and which candidate had distributed how much money, which town or village had got the most.

People who, during their conversations, discovered that they had received less than the others were heard cursing the middlemen — the local leaders — and accusing them of siphoning off money.

"While some are getting Rs 1,000 each to attend a rally and Rs 500 for a roadshow, some are getting Rs 500 for a rally and Rs 300 for roadshow. This is because of local leaders are siphoning off money," claimed Saidulu, who runs a tiffin centre in Chandur.

A few voters accused local leaders of a few households and pocketing the rest. "A household with four voters was given Rs 2,000 but they did they pay us though we have six votes," said Muthyalu, who runs a tea stall in Chandur.

Also, an argument broke out between local party leaders and male voters after only women were given Rs 500 each to take part in a Congress rally on Friday.

The distribution was done in the lanes adjacent to office of the Election Returning Officer before the rally. Women in large numbers were seen carrying copies of voter ID cards to register their names with local leaders and claim the 'benefit'.