  
Nation Politics 15 Oct 2022 Huge response to Rah ...
Nation, Politics

Huge response to Rahul Gandhi’s yatra in Anantapur

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHUSHAN HOSKOTE
Published Oct 15, 2022, 1:16 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2022, 1:16 am IST
Rahul Gandhi ahead of his entry into Andhra Pradesh (Image: INC)
 Rahul Gandhi ahead of his entry into Andhra Pradesh (Image: INC)

ANANTAPUR: Rahul Gandhi’s short Bharath Jodo Yatra of 12 kilometres through Anantapur district from the Karnataka border received huge response from public on Friday.

Congress party had been washed out in AP following bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and formation of separate Telangana. The Congress MP’s yatra and tremendous response to it from public has immensely enthused the party workers.

Rahul Gandhi entered AP’s D. Hirehal mandal of Anantapur district from Karnataka only to re-enter the latter’s Bellary district again.

The top Congress leader had been accompanied by former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and senior leader Jai Ram Ramesh.

APCC president Sailajanath, former APCC chief N. Raghuveera Reddy, party state working president Tulasi Reddy and former Rajya Sabha member K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao were among those who provided a grand welcome to Rahul Gandhi on the state’s borders.

Huge crowds accompanied the Congress leader throughout his 12-km Bharath Jodo Yatra. Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with party leaders near Maremma Temple prior to kicking off the yatra in AP.

A senior leader who attended this meeting told Deccan Chronicle that the top Congress leader is firm on keeping the promise of granting Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh when Telangana was carved out of it by the then Congress government at the Centre.

“Whether or not Congress is voted to power in AP, we are committed to providing special category status soon after Congress party resumes power at the Centre,” the leader observed.

Raghuveera Reddy, former APCC president, who has been away from politics for past three years, walked along with Rahul Gandhi during the yatra.

Minority leader Dada Gandhi of Anantapur suffered cardiac trouble on Friday as he had been making arrangements for entry of the yatra into D. Hirehal mandal since past three days. He was immediately shifted to Bellary hospital, where his condition is stable, sources said.

Anantapur SP Kaginelli Fakeerappa supervised security within AP till the Bharath Jodo Yatra re-entered Bellary district of Karnataka on Friday.

 

...
Tags: : rahul gandhi


Latest From Nation

Students in Hyderabad are seeking more practical knowledge than what they currently receive in schools. (Representational Image/UNICEF)

Students want more practical classes and understanding from teachers

The Telangana High Court (Image: PTI)

Telangana High Court finds no abnormality in Munugode electoral list

The BJP claimed that its challenge to the addition of some 25,000 new names to the voters list in the Munugode constituency (Photo: DC/Representational)

BJP says its efforts paid off in curbing bogus voters in Munugode

A campaign poster of Congress being used for the Munugode Assembly elections (Image: DC)

Munugode voters discuss money distribution by major parties



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP asks ECI to check bogus voters in Munugode

BJP leaders Tarun Chugh, V Muralidharan, N Ramchander Rao, Pratap Narain Sarang, and others on Thursday submitted petitions to the Election Commission of India seeking its intervention in the goings on in Munugode constituency. (Photo By Arrangement)

Modi blames Congress for blocking his fight against corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of development initiaves in Amod, Gujarat, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

BJP only national party left in country, Cong reduced to brother-sister org: Nadda

File photo of BJP President J.P. Nadda. (DC Image)

Rajgopal challenges KTR to take oath in Yadagirigutta temple

BJP MLA Etala Rajendar speaks while accompanying BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy during the campaign ahead of the Munugode by-election. (Photo: Twitter)

CM's unexpected Delhi trip sparks political heat

The CM was expected to return to Hyderabad from Uttar Pradesh after attending the funeral of former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday, but flew directly to Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->