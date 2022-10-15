Huge response to Rahul Gandhi’s yatra in Anantapur

Rahul Gandhi ahead of his entry into Andhra Pradesh (Image: INC)

ANANTAPUR: Rahul Gandhi’s short Bharath Jodo Yatra of 12 kilometres through Anantapur district from the Karnataka border received huge response from public on Friday.

Congress party had been washed out in AP following bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and formation of separate Telangana. The Congress MP’s yatra and tremendous response to it from public has immensely enthused the party workers.

Rahul Gandhi entered AP’s D. Hirehal mandal of Anantapur district from Karnataka only to re-enter the latter’s Bellary district again.

The top Congress leader had been accompanied by former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and senior leader Jai Ram Ramesh.

APCC president Sailajanath, former APCC chief N. Raghuveera Reddy, party state working president Tulasi Reddy and former Rajya Sabha member K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao were among those who provided a grand welcome to Rahul Gandhi on the state’s borders.

Huge crowds accompanied the Congress leader throughout his 12-km Bharath Jodo Yatra. Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with party leaders near Maremma Temple prior to kicking off the yatra in AP.

A senior leader who attended this meeting told Deccan Chronicle that the top Congress leader is firm on keeping the promise of granting Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh when Telangana was carved out of it by the then Congress government at the Centre.

“Whether or not Congress is voted to power in AP, we are committed to providing special category status soon after Congress party resumes power at the Centre,” the leader observed.

Raghuveera Reddy, former APCC president, who has been away from politics for past three years, walked along with Rahul Gandhi during the yatra.

Minority leader Dada Gandhi of Anantapur suffered cardiac trouble on Friday as he had been making arrangements for entry of the yatra into D. Hirehal mandal since past three days. He was immediately shifted to Bellary hospital, where his condition is stable, sources said.

Anantapur SP Kaginelli Fakeerappa supervised security within AP till the Bharath Jodo Yatra re-entered Bellary district of Karnataka on Friday.