  
Nation Politics 15 Oct 2022 DMK warns of protest ...
Nation, Politics

DMK warns of protest in Delhi if Hindi imposed on TN

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 16, 2022, 1:30 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2022, 7:53 am IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son and DMK party's youth wing Secretary Udayanidhi Stalin (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son and DMK party's youth wing Secretary Udayanidhi Stalin (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

CHENNAI: Ruling DMK's youth wing secretary and Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udayanidhi Stalin on Saturday warned that the party would stage a protest against the BJP-led Centre in Delhi if Hindi is thrust upon Tamil Nadu.

The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni legislator, who led a massive protest near the landmark Valluvar Kottam here, said that the party would not remain a mute spectator if the sentiments of the people are disregarded by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government.

The DMK came to power opposing the "imposition" of Hindi in 1967 and today's agitation was a new beginning, he said. The opposition to Hindi imposition would not end with a day's protest and by raising slogans, Udayanidhi added.

"The protest will be intensified outside Tamil Nadu too and taken to New Delhi, with the Chief Minister's permission, if Hindi is imposed disregarding the feelings of the Tamils," Udayanidhi said addressing a massive gathering.

The DMK youth wing and students wing held a State-wide agitation protesting against what they called "Hindi imposition," in the wake of recommendations made by a parliamentary committee.

A parliamentary panel has recently recommended that the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical higher education institutes such as the IITs in Hindi-speaking states should be Hindi and in other parts of the country, the respective regional languages.

It also recommended that Hindi should be one of the official languages of the United Nations.

DMK MLAs and MPs were among the participants. Days ago, Stalin had warned the Centre against forcing another "language war by imposing" Hindi.

...
Tags: dmk mla, fight against hindi imposition, udhayanidhi stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Horoscope 16 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Imposition of Hindi is not correct, says Kumaraswamy
Tamil Nadu BJP chief speaks against Hindi imposition as DMK calls for protest

Latest From Nation

50 per cent of these accidents took place on NH-42, NH-69 and NH-40. — DC File Image

34 accident prone areas identified in Chittoor district

The MoU is aimed at bringing awareness among AP Chambers' members on regulatory compliances related to corporate affairs, taxation matters, public listing of MSMEs, investments, and other related matters. — DC File Image

Andhra Pradesh Chambers signs MoU with ICSI

Rambabu maintained that it would have been better if Lakshmi Parvathi (NTR’s wife) and Nadendla Bhaskara Rao (once a close associate of NTR) had been invited to the talk show as well. These two are eyewitnesses who know all about the relationship between NTR and Naidu. The present generation will thus come to know the real facts, he remarked. — ANI

TD’s fall and YSRC winning 175 seats unstoppable, says Rambabu

The DCP said 18 victims have been rescued. They belonged to various places within AP and other states. Police will not allow any illegal activities or tolerate prostitution in the name of running spas and massage centres, DCP Vishal Gunni underlined. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Police raid Vijayawada spas and massage centres



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress accuses Rajgopal of Rs 22,000-crore deal with BJP for bypoll

A campaign poster of Congress being used for the Munugode Assembly elections (Image: DC)

Thackeray, Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC

The EC will now examine them to ensure that the symbols sought by them are not similar and not being used by any other party. (DC Image)

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress slams RSS-BJP

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel during a public meeting as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bellary, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Modi senses 'silent' poll campaign by Cong in Gujarat, sounds out BJP cadres

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of development initiatives in Amod, Gujarat, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

BJP to deploy 3 lakh workers to woo minorities ahead of LS polls

BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui said hat a training programme of state unit office-bearers has already started (Photo: Instagram)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->