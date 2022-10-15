Bommai to discuss cabinet expansion with BJP high command

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would visit New Delhi to discuss about the cabinet expansion with the BJP national president and other senior leaders.

Cabinet expansion is being discussed in Karnataka for several months. Many MLAs are waiting to enter the state cabinet. However, the process is getting postponed due to various reasons. The MLAs want the party to give a green signal for the cabinet expansion at the earliest as the Assembly elections are just a few months away.

Speaking to reporters at the Sambra Airport in Belagavi on Saturday, Bommai said during the ongoing Jan Sankalp Yatra he would go to Delhi to discuss with BJP national president J.P. Nadda and other senior leaders about the Cabinet expansion. “Everyone will be informed if the high command permits the cabinet expansion,” he added.

Asked about the Shiv Sena opposing the construction of the Kannada Bhavan at Kaneri Mutt in Kolhapur, the CM said there are Kannada Bhavans built by various associations and organizations in Maharashtra. "There are also many temples and Yatri Nivas. State or language barriers must not come in these issues," he said.