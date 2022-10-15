  
Nation Politics 15 Oct 2022 Bommai to discuss ca ...
Nation, Politics

Bommai to discuss cabinet expansion with BJP high command

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Oct 15, 2022, 9:46 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2022, 8:03 am IST
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
 Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would visit New Delhi to discuss about the cabinet expansion with the BJP national president and other senior leaders.

Cabinet expansion is being discussed in Karnataka for several months. Many MLAs are waiting to enter the state cabinet. However, the process is getting postponed due to various reasons. The MLAs want the party to give a green signal for the cabinet expansion at the earliest as the Assembly elections are just a few months away.

Speaking to reporters at the Sambra Airport in Belagavi on Saturday, Bommai said during the ongoing Jan Sankalp Yatra he would go to Delhi to discuss with BJP national president J.P. Nadda and other senior leaders about the Cabinet expansion. “Everyone will be informed if the high command permits the cabinet expansion,” he added.

Asked about the Shiv Sena opposing the construction of the Kannada Bhavan at Kaneri Mutt in Kolhapur, the CM said there are Kannada Bhavans built by  various associations and organizations in Maharashtra. "There are also many temples and Yatri Nivas. State or language barriers must not come in these issues," he said.

...
Tags: basavaraj bommai, cabinet expansion
Location: India, Karnataka, Belagavi


Horoscope 16 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will have no impact: Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka to spend Rs 10,000 cr to increase Almatti dam height, says Bommai

Latest From Nation

50 per cent of these accidents took place on NH-42, NH-69 and NH-40. — DC File Image

34 accident prone areas identified in Chittoor district

The MoU is aimed at bringing awareness among AP Chambers' members on regulatory compliances related to corporate affairs, taxation matters, public listing of MSMEs, investments, and other related matters. — DC File Image

Andhra Pradesh Chambers signs MoU with ICSI

Rambabu maintained that it would have been better if Lakshmi Parvathi (NTR’s wife) and Nadendla Bhaskara Rao (once a close associate of NTR) had been invited to the talk show as well. These two are eyewitnesses who know all about the relationship between NTR and Naidu. The present generation will thus come to know the real facts, he remarked. — ANI

TD’s fall and YSRC winning 175 seats unstoppable, says Rambabu

The DCP said 18 victims have been rescued. They belonged to various places within AP and other states. Police will not allow any illegal activities or tolerate prostitution in the name of running spas and massage centres, DCP Vishal Gunni underlined. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Police raid Vijayawada spas and massage centres



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress accuses Rajgopal of Rs 22,000-crore deal with BJP for bypoll

A campaign poster of Congress being used for the Munugode Assembly elections (Image: DC)

Rahul says Karnataka BJP regime 'anti-SC-ST', alleges it is a 'commission' govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds a sword that was presented in a temple, during a public meeting as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bellary. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Thackeray, Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC

The EC will now examine them to ensure that the symbols sought by them are not similar and not being used by any other party. (DC Image)

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress slams RSS-BJP

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel during a public meeting as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bellary, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

DMK warns of protest in Delhi if Hindi imposed on TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son and DMK party's youth wing Secretary Udayanidhi Stalin (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->