  
Nation Politics 15 Oct 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra: C ...
Nation, Politics

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress slams RSS-BJP

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 15, 2022, 11:04 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2022, 7:36 am IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel during a public meeting as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bellary, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
 Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel during a public meeting as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bellary, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

BALLARI: The Congress party on Saturday slammed the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state and the ruling party's parent outfit the RSS and alleged that the nation is facing challenges from fascist forces.

Addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra here, Congress leader Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the nation is facing challenges from "fascist" forces.

Condemning what he called the "communal forces," Gehlot claimed that people are suffering due to unemployment and price rise.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP and RSS for "disturbing peace" in the country by indulging in "communal" politics.

...
Tags: bharat jodo yatra, ashok gehlot, rss bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bellary


Horoscope 16 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress holds meeting with civil society groups
Mehbooba lauds Rahul for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', targets BJP for 'trampling' democracy

Latest From Nation

50 per cent of these accidents took place on NH-42, NH-69 and NH-40. — DC File Image

34 accident prone areas identified in Chittoor district

The MoU is aimed at bringing awareness among AP Chambers' members on regulatory compliances related to corporate affairs, taxation matters, public listing of MSMEs, investments, and other related matters. — DC File Image

Andhra Pradesh Chambers signs MoU with ICSI

Rambabu maintained that it would have been better if Lakshmi Parvathi (NTR’s wife) and Nadendla Bhaskara Rao (once a close associate of NTR) had been invited to the talk show as well. These two are eyewitnesses who know all about the relationship between NTR and Naidu. The present generation will thus come to know the real facts, he remarked. — ANI

TD’s fall and YSRC winning 175 seats unstoppable, says Rambabu

The DCP said 18 victims have been rescued. They belonged to various places within AP and other states. Police will not allow any illegal activities or tolerate prostitution in the name of running spas and massage centres, DCP Vishal Gunni underlined. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Police raid Vijayawada spas and massage centres



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress accuses Rajgopal of Rs 22,000-crore deal with BJP for bypoll

A campaign poster of Congress being used for the Munugode Assembly elections (Image: DC)

Thackeray, Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC

The EC will now examine them to ensure that the symbols sought by them are not similar and not being used by any other party. (DC Image)

Modi senses 'silent' poll campaign by Cong in Gujarat, sounds out BJP cadres

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of development initiatives in Amod, Gujarat, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

BJP to deploy 3 lakh workers to woo minorities ahead of LS polls

BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui said hat a training programme of state unit office-bearers has already started (Photo: Instagram)

Modi blames Congress for blocking his fight against corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of development initiaves in Amod, Gujarat, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->