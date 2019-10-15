Nation Politics 15 Oct 2019 Speeches by Rahul wi ...
Nation, Politics

Speeches by Rahul will eventually help us to win more votes: Fadnavis

PTI
Published Oct 15, 2019, 10:07 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2019, 10:07 am IST
'More Rahul Gandhi speaks, the votes of the BJP-Sena will keep rising,' the chief minister said.
Speaking at a rally at Pusad in Yavatmal district, the chief minister said Gandhi joined the campaign "unwillingly" in view of Congress leader Salman Khurshid's remarks. (Photo: File)
 Speaking at a rally at Pusad in Yavatmal district, the chief minister said Gandhi joined the campaign "unwillingly" in view of Congress leader Salman Khurshid's remarks. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the speeches made by the former will eventually help the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance win more votes in assembly elections.

Speaking at a rally at Pusad in Yavatmal district, the chief minister said Gandhi joined the campaign "unwillingly" in view of Congress leader Salman Khurshid's remarks.

 

Khurshid had said the Congress had failed to carry out a detailed analysis of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, as Gandhi, the then president of the party, "walked away".

"The Congress had won 42 seats in 2014 state assembly elections in Maharashtra. Knowing well that his party will not win more than 24 seats this time, Rahul was unwilling to campaign and instead had gone abroad," the chief minister said.

"Congress leader Salman Khurshid recently said that party leaders ran away at the time of putting up a fight. Now, Gandhi has come and speaking the same old things," the chief minister said, referring to Gandhi raking up issues like Rafale deal, GST, demonetisation in his rallies held on Sunday.

These issues were raised by Gandhi and the Congress in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP had won a massive mandate while the Congress fell by the wayside.

"More Rahul Gandhi speaks, the votes of the BJP-Sena will keep rising," the chief minister said.

Continuing his war of words with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Fadnavis said, unlike the past practice of funds for farmers getting "siphoned off by middlemen", the money is now directly deposited into their bank accounts under the BJP rule.

The BJP is contesting 164 out of the total 288 seats in alliance with smaller parties for the October 21 assembly elections. Its principal ally, Shiv Sena is fighting in 124 constituencies under the "Maha Yuti" or grand-alliance.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, devendra fadnavis, shiv sena, bjp, congress
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invited suggestions and ideas from the public for the 58th edition of his monthly radio program 'Mann ki Baat' scheduled for October 27, which, coincidentally, is falling on Diwali. (Photo: File)

PM Modi invites suggestions, ideas for Diwali edition of 'Mann ki Baat'

Sanjay Gulati, a resident of suburban Oshiwara, went to a protest march held outside a city court on Monday morning and had been under stress because of his deposit being stuck, said Manali Narkar, who was among the agitating depositors. (Photo: Twitter)

Ex-Jet Airways staff with Rs 90L in PMC Bank dies of heart attack after protest

Rawat asserted that along with artificial intelligence, the future lies in the development of cyber, space technology, laser, electronic warfare and robotics. (Photo: ANI)

Next war will be won through indigenised weapons: Army Chief

A 16-year-old PUBG game addict, who faked his own kidnapping and demanded a ransom of Rs 3 lakhs from his parents, was successfully rescued by the police from the bus terminal here. (Representational Image)

16-year-old Hyderabad PUBG addict fakes his kidnap, rescued



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Never give up’: First visually challenged woman assumes charge as IAS officer

Pranjal Patil, the country’s first visually challenged woman IAS officer, as she assumed charge as the Sub Collector of Thiruvananthapuram here on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

. If you are one of those who loves a little bit of character or a playful appearance on your iOS device, then the iPhone 11 is the one meant for you.
 

Martin Scorsese criticises Marvel films again, says 'we need cinema to step up'

The legendary filmmaker recently commented that Marvel films are 'not cinema'.
 

Deepika Padukone likely to star in 'dark romantic' film, find out details

Deepika Padukone.
 

Top 5 car news of the week: 2020 Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, BS6 cars

Mahindra is expected to debut the second-gen Thar at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.
 

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

We could have struck balakot from India if we had Rafale: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said had India possessed Rafale fighter jets earlier the IAF would not have needed to enter Balakot in Pakistan to hit the terror camps. (Photo: File)

Rahul a failed leader, needs to be ignored: BJP secretary Sunil Deodhar

The BJP on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of diverting public attention from real issues, saying the former Congress president was a failed leader and needed to be ignored. (Photo: File)

INX media case: CBI seeks clarification regarding Chidambaram not being 'flight risk'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking clarification on the observations made by the Delhi High court that Congress leader P Chidambaram is not a flight risk. (Photo: File)

Ganguly has made India and 'Bangla' proud: Mamata Banerjee

Extending good wishes to Ganguly, Mamata Banerjee said he has made India and 'Bangla' (West Bengal) proud. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC to hear bail plea of Congress leader D K Shivakumar today

Delhi High Court will continue hearing the bail plea of senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Monday. Shivakumar was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with a money laundering case. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham