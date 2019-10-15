Nation Politics 15 Oct 2019 KCR slammed over swe ...
Nation, Politics

KCR slammed over sweet ‘Megha’ deal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 15, 2019, 12:17 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2019, 12:17 am IST
The BJP would fight against KCR’s plan of handing over the RTC to private companies.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The political establishment of Telangana went into a tizzy after DC broke the news of twin developments behind the RTS strike – news of induction of e-busses into the fleet and CM’s announcement that 20 per cent of buses in the RTC would be run by private organisations.

Following an article published in Deccan Chronicle Monday, headlined, ‘RTC strike singes KCR – 40 new electric buses benefit buddy Megha Krishna Reddy’ has created a sensation amongst political circles, RTC unions and public.

 

Responding to it, politicos strongly condemned the government’s decisions, calling them unethical and illegal, designed and bound only to benefit a private corporate at the cost of the RTC.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is planning to privatise the TSRTC by awarding tenders on the sly to ‘Megha’ Venkata Krish-na Reddy,” said Congress working president and Malkajgiri MP A. Revan-th Reddy.

Mr Revanth Reddy further alleged, “The Chief Minister wants to take the subsidy money of `2,100 crore which would accrue because of the purchase of 2,100 buses from the company, Olectra. He wants to give away buses running in profitable routes to Megha Krishna Reddy’s company and run RTC buses in routes running in losses.”

Reacting to the issue, Mr Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP, Karimnagar, said, “The Chief Minister wants to hand over all RTC and government properties to a corporate. Procure-ment of e-buses is part of the plan to completely privatise the RTC. The BJP would fight against KCR’s plan of handing over the RTC to private companies and make over 50,000 employees suffer. We will not allow that to happen at any cost.”

“We demand a white paper from the TRS government on the decision taken in regards to the RTC issue. The public has faith in the government. The apprehensions of the RTC employees about the plans to privatise their corporation has been exposed beyond doubt with the news published in DC on Monday,” said Mr L. Ramana, president, Telangana TD.

Prof. M. Kodandaram, president, Telangana Jana Samiti, said that the government does not want the RTC to get subsidy on e-buses and conspired to allocate busses through Megha Krishna Reddy. “The news published in DC proves that the allegations of RTC employees. The plans of the government were not to strengthen the RTC but to help private companies,” Prof. Kodanda-ram said.

When contacted to comment about the issue, a senior leader of the TRS, holding a high position currently, on condition of anonymity, said that “they do not know the happenings in the government on the issue,” adding, “we would get roasted if our leadership learnt we spoke in this issue. ‘Men in power’ know what is better than us in any case.”

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao


Latest From Nation

The employees unions of the city-headquartered HAL served notice at all locations of the defence PSU to go on an indefinite stir from October 14 on settlement of wage revision, effective from January 1, 2017.

HAL workers strike work nationwide

For some time, the unit was shut down but commenced production again on Sunday, sources said.

Toxic fumes harm locals in Salem

The conference facilitates conceptual level deliberations culminating in important policy decisions.

Army officers to discuss drone threats

Nirmala Banerjee, mother of Abhijit Banerjee, at her residence in Kolkata on Monday (Photo: AP)

Award is a surprise, says Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

. If you are one of those who loves a little bit of character or a playful appearance on your iOS device, then the iPhone 11 is the one meant for you.
 

Martin Scorsese criticises Marvel films again, says 'we need cinema to step up'

The legendary filmmaker recently commented that Marvel films are 'not cinema'.
 

Deepika Padukone likely to star in 'dark romantic' film, find out details

Deepika Padukone.
 

Top 5 car news of the week: 2020 Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, BS6 cars

Mahindra is expected to debut the second-gen Thar at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.
 

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

Photo: Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul a failed leader, needs to be ignored: BJP secretary Sunil Deodhar

The BJP on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of diverting public attention from real issues, saying the former Congress president was a failed leader and needed to be ignored. (Photo: File)

INX media case: CBI seeks clarification regarding Chidambaram not being 'flight risk'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking clarification on the observations made by the Delhi High court that Congress leader P Chidambaram is not a flight risk. (Photo: File)

Ganguly has made India and 'Bangla' proud: Mamata Banerjee

Extending good wishes to Ganguly, Mamata Banerjee said he has made India and 'Bangla' (West Bengal) proud. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC to hear bail plea of Congress leader D K Shivakumar today

Delhi High Court will continue hearing the bail plea of senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Monday. Shivakumar was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with a money laundering case. (Photo: File)

Voting for BJP means ‘nuclear bomb dropped on Pak’: UP Dy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said that giving votes to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham