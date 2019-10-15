Nation Politics 15 Oct 2019 Is Modiji listening? ...
Is Modiji listening?: Kapil Sibal slams PM, asks to have less photo ops

PTI
Published Oct 15, 2019, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Oct 15, 2019, 2:57 pm IST
Senior Congress leader took a swipe at PM Modi over Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee's remarks that Indian economy is on shaky ground.
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee's remarks that the Indian economy is on shaky ground, saying the PM should attend to work and have less "photo ops".
 Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee's remarks that the Indian economy is on shaky ground, saying the PM should attend to work and have less "photo ops". (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee's remarks that the Indian economy is on shaky ground, saying the PM should attend to work and have less "photo ops".

Indian-American Banerjee, who on Monday won the 2019 Nobel for Economics, has said Indian economy is on a shaky ground and the data currently available does not hold any assurance for the country's economic revival anytime soon.

 

"Is Modiji listening? Abhijit Banerjee: 1) Indian economy on shaky ground. 2) political interference in statistical data. 3) Average urban and rural consumption gone down - hasn't happened since the seventies. 4) We in (India) are in crisis. Attend to work. Less photo-ops," Sibal said in a tweet.

Banerjee bagged the coveted prize jointly with his wife Esther Duflo and another economist Michael Kremer for his "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

 

...
