Nation Politics 15 Oct 2019 Delhi court extends ...
Nation, Politics

Delhi court extends Shivakumar's judicial custody till October 25

PTI
Published Oct 15, 2019, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Oct 15, 2019, 2:37 pm IST
The Delhi Court has directed Tihar jail authorities to provide a chair and television to D K Shivakumar in jail, as per the jail manual.
A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till October 25 the judicial custody of Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate. (Photo: File)
 A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till October 25 the judicial custody of Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till October 25 the judicial custody of Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Delhi Court has directed Tihar jail authorities to provide a chair and television to D K Shivakumar in jail, as per the jail manual.

 

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent Shivakumar to further judicial custody on the ED's plea after the accused did not oppose it.

ED's special public prosecutors Amit Mahajan, Nitesh Rana and N K Matta sought extension of his judicial custody, saying he could not be let free.

The court had on September 25 declined to grant Shivakumar bail noting that he was an influential person and if released, may influence the witnesses or tamper with documents.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others, the agency's advocate A R Aditya said.

The case was based on a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores.

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associate S K Sharma of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: d k shivakumar, congress, money laundering case, delhi court, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

PM Narendra Modi addressing election rally in Haryana. (Photo: ANI)

'Don't skip voting, presuming Modi's victory is evident, says PM

Chidambaram will arrested in the morning and he will be produced in court around 4 pm when the agency applies for his custody. (Photo: PTI)

INX Media Case: P Chidambaram to be arrested by ED tomorrow

Students entering the premises of NIT Srinagar on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

Kashmir: NIT reopens in Srinagar after 2 months

The SP leader said he was paying the prize for protecting the interests of people of Rampur. (Photo: PTI)

Now, I am even accused of stealing goats and hens: Azam Khan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Flipkart one ups against Amazon; to set up food retail unit in India

In line with the Government of India's FDI policy, which allows 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in food retail for food produced and manufactured in India, Flipkart is applying for appropriate licenses from the government, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a statement.
 

‘Never give up’: First visually challenged woman assumes charge as IAS officer

Pranjal Patil, the country’s first visually challenged woman IAS officer, as she assumed charge as the Sub Collector of Thiruvananthapuram here on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

. If you are one of those who loves a little bit of character or a playful appearance on your iOS device, then the iPhone 11 is the one meant for you.
 

Martin Scorsese criticises Marvel films again, says 'we need cinema to step up'

The legendary filmmaker recently commented that Marvel films are 'not cinema'.
 

Deepika Padukone likely to star in 'dark romantic' film, find out details

Deepika Padukone.
 

Top 5 car news of the week: 2020 Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, BS6 cars

Mahindra is expected to debut the second-gen Thar at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bharat Ratna for Savarkar along with 'Sabka saath, vikas, vishwas'

BJP Working President J P Nadda and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis releasing part manifesto. (Photo: ANI)

Modi govt has zero-tolerance towards terrorism: Shah at 35th Raising Day in Haryana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has a policy of

Is Modiji listening?: Kapil Sibal slams PM asks to have less photo ops

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee's remarks that the Indian economy is on shaky ground, saying the PM should attend to work and have less

PM Modi invites suggestions, ideas for Diwali edition of 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invited suggestions and ideas from the public for the 58th edition of his monthly radio program 'Mann ki Baat' scheduled for October 27, which, coincidentally, is falling on Diwali. (Photo: File)

Rahul congratulates Abhijit Banerjee, criticises 'Modinomics' for destroying economy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the centre over its economic policies, saying
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham