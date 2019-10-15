BJP: K Chandrasekhar Rao using Megha funds for bypoll

Mr Shekhar Rao said, "The people don’t trust KCR as he has failed to justify himself as Chief Minister. KCR gave all big projects to Megha Krishna Reddy and is now using his money in the Huzurnagar byelection."

Hyderabad: The state BJP is deputing senior leaders to the Huzurnagar bypoll campaign to support and supervise the local cadre and promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and banning triple talaq as well as attack the TRS government over the ongoing TSRTC strike.

BJP leader Perala Shekhar Rao alleged that the TRS was using funds of business tycoon P.V. Krishna Reddy of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), known to be close to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and who was raided by the income-tax department.

Mr Shekhar Rao said, "The people don’t trust KCR as he has failed to justify himself as Chief Minister. KCR gave all big projects to Megha Krishna Reddy and is now using his money in the Huzurnagar byelection."

He wondered how people would vote for TRS when its chief was fetching money from the common man’s pocket and benefiting his businessman friends.

Asked what issues the BJP was raising against the TRS, Mr Shekhar Rao replied, “There is no need of raising the issue as people are already watching KCR’s attitude. He is ignoring RTC employees, the state economy is in crisis and government schemes are not reaching the poor due to short of funds.”