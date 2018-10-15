search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana future will be clear in 53 days: Uttam Kumar Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 15, 2018
Updated Oct 15, 2018, 1:09 am IST
He alleged that the PM and Mr Rao were planning to win the elections “by doing illegal things”.
Hyderabad: TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the future of Telangana state would be decided in 53 days. “It is a testing time for Congress workers and the people of Telangana state,” he said.

Mr Reddy was addressing party workers at a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan that was set to welcome former MLC B. Mohan Reddy, founder president of the Progressive Recognised Teachers’ Union, and Warangal former zilla parishad chairman M. Satyanarayana Goud into the party.

 

The TPCC chief said, “Mr Chandrasekhar Rao has looted the state. His son Mr Rama Rao used to collect six per cent commission in Mission Bhagiratha works. There is no development in the state and in order to escape the public opposing him Mr Rao went in for early elections.”

He alleged that the PM and Mr Rao were planning to win the elections “by doing illegal things”. He said Mr Rama Rao was in the US during the Telangana movement and was made a minister only because his father was the CM.

Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy added, “All democratic institutions have been suppressed by the Chief Minister during the last four years. It is funny that Mr Rama Rao is comparing his father with Indira Gandhi.”

