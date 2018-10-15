K Chandrasekhar Rao to write letters to one crore households

Hyderabad: Aiming to influence voters on a mass scale, caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is contemplating penning a letter addressing one crore households in the state about the number of benefits delivered at the doorstep by his government.

In a shift of strategy, the TRS chief is said to have hit upon the letter-writing exercise as he believes that beneficiaries would remember a letter more and translate their gratitude into votes.

TRS sources say that about 2.5 crore people had benefited from Rythu Bandhu, Kanti Velugu, Asara pensions etc. It is this segment that Mr Rao is planning to address, they said.

The party is going ahead with the slogan of growth and development. Mr Rao addressed the needs of every community, and he issued government orders releasing funds. Mr Rao had provided for finance corporations, community bhavans, artisan tool kits, sheep for shepherds, a TRS leader said.

Writing letters to the electorate before the elections is not a new phenomenon. On previous occasions, TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu too had dashed off letters.