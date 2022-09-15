  
TRS ministers, MLAs to tour Munugode

Published Sep 15, 2022, 2:01 am IST
Hyderabad: The ruling party ministers and MLAs will make a beeline to bypoll bound Munugode Assembly constituency to launch development programmes.

The TRS asked them to start touring Munugode till the bypoll is over. Animal husbandry minister T. Srinivas Yadav visited Munugode with energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy to distribute fishlings.

Yadav will distribute sheep units to Kuruma/ Yadava communities next week with an aim to lure voters from the Backward Classes, who comprise a sizable population in the Munugode Assembly segment. Until the byelection, programmes involving ministers from Transport, Health, Education, Roads, and Buildings have been planned.

While nearly 25,000 applications were received from across the state for the second phase of the sheep distribution scheme, nearly 5,500 were received from Munugode alone. The state government, it is learnt, has decided to sanction sheep units to Munugodu first on a priority basis.

TRS supremo and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar held a meeting with few ministers and party leaders at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday to discuss Munugode bypoll and the strategy to be adopted to win the election in the wake of reports that the Election Commission of India might issue bypoll notification by this month end and the polling will
be held in the last week of October or first week of November.

Party sources said the CM directed ministers and MLAs to tour Munugode more extensively after the conclusion of Telangana Integration Day celebrations in all the districts from September 16 to 18. He said each MLA should take the responsibility of two villages, camp there and meet voters until the bypoll is held. He asked ministers to take the responsibility of each mandal and each municipality in the constituency and work in coordination with MLAs.

Health minister T.Harish Rao will visit to inaugurated newly-constructed hospital in the constituency which has been pending for nearly three years now due to political reasons such as the constituency was represented by Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who now quit the party to join the BJP forcing the bypoll. Harish Rao will also lay the foundation for the construction of new Primary Health Care centres (PHCs) in the constituency.

Roads and Buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao will visit the constituency to launch road works in municipalities and gram panchayats. Transport minister Puvvada Ajay, education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will also visit constituencies to launch development programmes of their respective departments like setting up of bus stands, schools and colleges.

...
Location: India, Telangana


