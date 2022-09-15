  
Nation Politics 15 Sep 2022 TRS leaders to raise ...
Nation, Politics

TRS leaders to raise Jai Bhim slogan in all public meetings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 15, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Under the scheme, the TRS had promised Rs 10 lakh to each Dalit family, starting with those in Huzurabad, to start their own business ventures. At that time, opposition parties alleged that Chandrashekar Rao launched this scheme with a view to wooing Dalit voters in Huzurabad, who comprised a majority there. — telangana.gov.in
 Under the scheme, the TRS had promised Rs 10 lakh to each Dalit family, starting with those in Huzurabad, to start their own business ventures. At that time, opposition parties alleged that Chandrashekar Rao launched this scheme with a view to wooing Dalit voters in Huzurabad, who comprised a majority there. — telangana.gov.in

Hyderabad: With a view to wooing more Dalits to the party, TRS leaders and its cadre will raise ‘Jai Bhim’ slogans and praise Constitution founder Dr B.R. Ambedkar at all public meetings henceforth. The party leadership has issued such a directive to all its units.

Earlier, TRS leaders used to start and end their speeches with “Jai Telangana”. Later, they added, “Jai Bharat”, after Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao announced his plans to make waves in national politics. The present push is seen in this context.  

In fact, in recent years, the TRS government is taking several measures for the uplift of Dalits, including the much-trumpeted Dalit Bandhu Scheme.

State Assembly polls are slated for December next year.

Curiously, a press release issued by the CMO on Thursday to announce Chandrashekar Rao’s decision to name the new Secretariat complex after B.R. Ambedkar ended with a "Jai Bhim, Jai Telangana and Jai Bharat" line.

In calculated moves, the Telangana Assembly passed a resolution on September 13 urging the Centre to name the new Parliament building in Delhi after B.R. Ambedkar. Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who moved the resolution, ended his speech with “Jai Bhim”.

The ruling TRS’ stand towards Dalits witnessed a complete change since the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll last year. After then health minister Etala Rajendar’s abrupt removal from the state Cabinet in May 2021 and his resignation as MLA to join the BJP, the subsequent bypoll in Huzurabad was held. In this backdrop, the CM announced the Dalit Bandhu Scheme in July 2021, yet the TRS could not win the seat and Etala as BJP nominee won the bypoll.  

Under the scheme, the TRS had promised Rs 10 lakh to each Dalit family, starting with those in Huzurabad, to start their own business ventures. At that time, opposition parties alleged that Chandrashekar Rao launched this scheme with a view to wooing Dalit voters in Huzurabad, who comprised a majority there.  

The Opposition also pointed out that the Chief Minister had failed to fulfil his earlier promises to give each Dalit family three acres of agriculture land, make a Dalit the first CM of the new Telangana state and provide them free 2BHK houses. Eventually, he himself, hailing from a forward community, took charge as Chief Minister.

While the Chief Minister launched the Dalit Bandhu Scheme in Huzurbad in August 2021, he later extended it to all the remaining 118 Assembly constituencies, but covering only 100 Dalit families in each. Recently, the Cabinet approved to extend this scheme to another 1,500 Dalit families in each of these constituencies.

The TRS government is also implementing several schemes such as T-Pride to encourage Dalit entrepreneurs set up industrial units. It has started hundreds of residential schools and colleges for Dalits and extended Rs 20 lakh each as overseas scholarship to enable them pursue masters abroad.

With Chandrashekar Rao planning to launch a new national party by Dasara, TRS’ pro-Dalit stand is a subject of heated discussion in political circles. Dalits and tribals are the most-neglected segments of the society through successive governments after Independence, especially in northern States. Chandrashekar Rao aims to woo them as the TRS’ central vote bank, opposition leaders feel. 

...
Tags: dalit bandhu, jai bhim
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Following the publication of the news report, the NTCA wrote to the state forest department on July 7 asking for an action taken report. Following this, NTCA officials said, the Authority received a response from the forest department informing that the land had been reclaimed from the possession of the Nirmal district administration. — By Arrangement

DC Impact: Forest department reclaims 5-acre tiger reserve land

News

Seven institutes bag awards at Isro’s Smart India Hackathon – 2022

The state government has decided to hold these celebrations in a grand manner in the name of ‘Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Vajrotsavalu’ from September 16 to 18 to mark the completion of the 74th anniversary and also the beginning of 75th anniversary of the merger of Telangana (Hyderabad State) into the Indian Union on September 17, 1948. — Twitter

Telangana National Integration Day celebrations to begin from today

Affirming that decentralization was the only way for all-round development, the CM (in picture) said he treated all regions equally and Vizag could be the natural choice as it was the biggest city in the state with readymade infrastructure. — By Arrangement

CM affirms plan for 3 Capitals through decentralized development



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

We're on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' some on Europe Jodo Yatra, says Congress

The Congress took a dig at the Left party over its leaders proposed foreign trip, saying they are engaged in Europe Jodo Yatra. (PTI Photo)

Shah, Rajnath in Hyderabad on Friday

Union home minister Amit Shah. (DC)

State Congress units to let Sonia pick PCC presidents

Sonia Gandhi (AFP file photo)

TD disrupts State Legislative Council session on Day 1

News

Women's security cannot be expected from those facilitating release of rapists: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kollam, Wednesday (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->