Telangana Congress units to let Sonia pick PCC presidents

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 15, 2022, 1:39 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2022, 1:39 am IST
 Sonia Gandhi (AFP file photo)

New Delhi: The state units of the Congress are all set to pass a resolution asking the Congress President Mrs Sonia Gandhi to nominate the state unit chiefs and AICC members from the states. The resolution will ensure that there are no elections of state presidents and also AICC members. It will have no effect on the voter list for the elections of the Congress president. Insiders claim that some leaders may also insists on passing a resolution that may ask Mrs. Gandhi to continue as President or nominate someone else to take over.

Many leaders want Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party chief. However sources say that the Gandhis want a non Gandhi to lead the party. The post has been with the Gandhi family since 1998.

The central election authority CEA of the party has already firmed up the voter list of the party members who will vote in the Presidential elections.

At present Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot seems to be the front runner amongst the Non Gandhis. Though he has publicly stated that he wants to see Mr. Rahul Gandhi as the Congress President.

The process of election notification starts from September 22; nominations can be filed between September 24 and 30, and voting is on October 17. Mrs. Sonia Gandhi has been interim president for the past three years

 

Tags: telangana pradesh congress committee, sonia gandhi, indian national congress
Location: India, Telangana


