Shah, Rajnath in Hyderabad on Friday

HYDERABAD: Union home minister Amit Shah will arrive here on Friday for a two-day visit. Shah will meet film actor Prabhas and his family members to express his condolences over the death of former veteran actor and Central minister Krishnam Raju.

Shah will participate in the Hyderabad State Liberation Day celebrations being conducted by the Union ministry of culture at Parade Grounds on Saturday from 8.45 am.

The Central minister will address the BJP core committee meeting at Hotel Haritha Plaza in Begumpet at 11.20 am. He will attend Prime Minister Narender Modi’s birthday celebrations at Classic Garden in Secunderabad from 1.40 pm.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will visit the residence of late Krishnam Raju here on Friday. He will express his condolences to the bereaved family members and participate in a condolence meeting at JRC Convention at Rayadurg, said BJP state general secretary Gujjula Premender.