  
Shah, Rajnath in Hyderabad on Friday
Nation, Politics

Shah, Rajnath in Hyderabad on Friday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 15, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Union home minister Amit Shah. (DC)
 Union home minister Amit Shah. (DC)

HYDERABAD: Union home minister Amit Shah will arrive here on Friday for a two-day visit. Shah will meet film actor Prabhas and his family members to express his condolences over the death of former veteran actor and Central minister Krishnam Raju.

Shah will participate in the Hyderabad State Liberation Day celebrations being conducted by the Union ministry of culture at Parade Grounds on Saturday from 8.45 am. 

The Central minister will address the BJP core committee meeting at Hotel Haritha Plaza in Begumpet at 11.20 am. He will attend Prime Minister Narender Modi’s birthday celebrations at Classic Garden in Secunderabad from 1.40 pm.  

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will visit the residence of late Krishnam Raju here on Friday. He will express his condolences to the bereaved family members and participate in a condolence meeting at JRC Convention at Rayadurg, said BJP state general secretary Gujjula Premender.

Tags: amit shah, defence minister rajnath singh, hyderabad liberation day, modi birthday, krishnam raju passes away, actor prabhas
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Following the publication of the news report, the NTCA wrote to the state forest department on July 7 asking for an action taken report. Following this, NTCA officials said, the Authority received a response from the forest department informing that the land had been reclaimed from the possession of the Nirmal district administration. — By Arrangement

DC Impact: Forest department reclaims 5-acre tiger reserve land

News

Seven institutes bag awards at Isro’s Smart India Hackathon – 2022

The state government has decided to hold these celebrations in a grand manner in the name of ‘Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Vajrotsavalu’ from September 16 to 18 to mark the completion of the 74th anniversary and also the beginning of 75th anniversary of the merger of Telangana (Hyderabad State) into the Indian Union on September 17, 1948. — Twitter

Telangana National Integration Day celebrations to begin from today

Affirming that decentralization was the only way for all-round development, the CM (in picture) said he treated all regions equally and Vizag could be the natural choice as it was the biggest city in the state with readymade infrastructure. — By Arrangement

CM affirms plan for 3 Capitals through decentralized development



