  
Nation Politics 15 Sep 2022 AP assembly discusse ...
Nation, Politics

AP assembly discusses distributed capitals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 15, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2022, 1:11 am IST
Former minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao alias Nani (in picture) said decentralisation policy of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been welcomed by people of all regions. — By Arrangement
 Former minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao alias Nani (in picture) said decentralisation policy of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been welcomed by people of all regions. — By Arrangement

VIJAYAWADA: State Legislative Assembly on Thursday witnessed a short discussion on decentralised development, with ruling YSRC members speaking in favour of the three capitals and opposition TD legislators maintaining that Amaravati must remain the sole capital of AP.

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy claimed that majority of the lands in Amaravati have come into possession of Telugu Desam leaders because of insider trading prior to the announcement that it will be the state capital. Rajendranath Reddy went on to name several opposition leaders in this regard, which led to a ruckus in the house.

Participating in the short discussion, ruling party member Bhumana Karunakar Reddy backed decentralisation of administration while tracing historical aspects of the state and how Rayalaseema has been getting a raw deal. He recalled that Kurnool and Visakhapatnam have been cited as capitals on previous occasions too.

The YSRC legislator maintained that formation of new districts in itself is decentralisation, which have been named after prominent figures including NTR, Annamayya, Alluri and Satyasai.

Former minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao alias Nani said decentralisation policy of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been welcomed by people of all regions. The support to three capitals has been expressed by people by electing YSRC in elections to local bodies after assembly and Lok Sabha elections of 2019.

Nani went on to allege that (TD chief N. Chandrababu) Naidu has turned Amaravati into Kammaravati by benefitting one social group. He created Bhramaravati (illusion) by showing development of Amaravati only by way of graphics.

TD MLAs Payyavula Keshav and Nimmala Rama Naidu severely objected to criticism of TDP with regard to Amaravati. They pointed out that Jagan Mohan Reddy himself supported Amaravati as capital while campaigning during assembly elections.

The TD legislators claimed that as per AP High Court’s verdict, the state’s capital cannot be shifted from Amaravati. 

...
Tags: three capitals andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Related Stories

Andhra Pradesh Three Capitals Bill to be introduced again
Three capitals for Andhra Pradesh state inevitable: Kodali Nani
All eyes on scheduling of new bill on Three Capitals in AP assembly
Budget Session: Governor skirts ‘three capitals’ issue

Latest From Nation

Union minister of state for social justice A. Narayana Swamy regretted that there is no proper response from AP government on implementation of proposals in AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. (Photo: Twitter)

Union minister slams YSRC for reneging on Amaravati as AP’s capital

Nine-day Brahmotsavams will be conducted from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5 (DC Image)

TTD plans cultural shows to allure devotees during Srivari Brahmotsavams

Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narendar he took up several developmental works, including laying drains and roads as also ensuring easy draining out of the floodwaters. (Photo: Twitter)

Mysaiah Nagar slum area turns into model colony: MLA Narendar

The Railways has announced the rescheduling of certain trains passing through Vizag. (Photo: Twitter@RailMinIndia)

Trains rescheduled



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shah, Rajnath in Hyderabad on Friday

Union home minister Amit Shah. (DC)

We're on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' some on Europe Jodo Yatra, says Congress

The Congress took a dig at the Left party over its leaders proposed foreign trip, saying they are engaged in Europe Jodo Yatra. (PTI Photo)

State Congress units to let Sonia pick PCC presidents

Sonia Gandhi (AFP file photo)

TD disrupts State Legislative Council session on Day 1

News

Women's security cannot be expected from those facilitating release of rapists: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kollam, Wednesday (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->