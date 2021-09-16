Nation Politics 15 Sep 2021 TRS begins groundwor ...
Nation, Politics

TRS begins groundwork to win 2023 polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 16, 2021, 12:55 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2021, 12:55 am IST
The party plans to hold plenary and a mega public meeting in Hyderabad either in the last week of October or the first week of November
TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will also step up his tours to districts from October to galvanise party cadres by inaugurating newly-constructed party offices in all district headquarters. (Photo: TelanganaCMO)
 TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will also step up his tours to districts from October to galvanise party cadres by inaugurating newly-constructed party offices in all district headquarters. (Photo: TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: The Assembly elections in Telangana are due for December 2023 which are 27 months away, but the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) seems to have already started devising an action plan to get into election mode by conducting party plenary and a big public meeting in October in Hyderabad and later in all districts, according to party sources.

The party leadership is currently focussed on organisational restructuring of the party from village-level to state-level, an exercise which started on September 2 and is expected to end on September 30 or in early October with the constitution of the party's state-level executive committee.

 

This will be followed by training classes to the newly-constituted committees in October, sources added. Later, the party leadership plans to hold plenary and a mega public meeting in Hyderabad either in the last week of October or the first week of November.

The party is planning to hold public meetings later in each district every month and release district progress reports in the name of "Jilla Pragathi Praja Ashirwada Sabha" until the Assembly polls highlighting the achievements of the TRS government on various fronts since 2014.

 

The idea is to make the party's rank and file reach out to people in the next 27 months in the form of various programmes and meetings covering all districts. The party has decided to constitute and activate all frontal organisations like students, youth, women, farmers, employees etc which are not in existence since 2018 and will be actively involved in all activities to be undertaken by the party.

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will also step up his tours to districts from October to galvanise party cadres by inaugurating newly-constructed party offices in all district headquarters and hold district-wise party meetings with leaders and cadre.

 

...
Tags: trs party, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, 2023 assembly elections, jilla pragathi praja ashirwada sabha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a testing center in Srinagar on September 15, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Telangana apathy over Covid third wave irks HC

The AP government has issued orders for dismantling of school buildings that are in dilapidated conditions. (DC file photo)

AP orders dismantling of dilapidated school buildings

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

Telangana HC scoffs at HCA’s power play

AP High Court.

AP HC says three AIS officers have disobeyed its order



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi government harmful for employment: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Three CMs of BJP-ruled states resign in less than three months

BJP leaders Vijay Rupani, BS Yediyurappa and Tirath Singh Rawat (from left to right). (ANI Photo)

TMC taunts BJP as Yogi government advertisement shows flyover in Kolkata

Mukul Roy, who returned to the Trinamul Congress after winning a West Bengal Assembly seat on a BJP ticket, tweeted:

No discussion on filling vacant berths during Delhi visit: Basavaraj Bommai

With too many aspirants, Bommai is under pressure to expand the cabinet and fill up four vacant berths. (PTI)

Terror forces can dominate for some time, but their existence not permanent: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple projects in Gujarat, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->