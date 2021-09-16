TRS begins groundwork to win 2023 polls

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will also step up his tours to districts from October to galvanise party cadres by inaugurating newly-constructed party offices in all district headquarters. (Photo: TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: The Assembly elections in Telangana are due for December 2023 which are 27 months away, but the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) seems to have already started devising an action plan to get into election mode by conducting party plenary and a big public meeting in October in Hyderabad and later in all districts, according to party sources.

The party leadership is currently focussed on organisational restructuring of the party from village-level to state-level, an exercise which started on September 2 and is expected to end on September 30 or in early October with the constitution of the party's state-level executive committee.

This will be followed by training classes to the newly-constituted committees in October, sources added. Later, the party leadership plans to hold plenary and a mega public meeting in Hyderabad either in the last week of October or the first week of November.

The party is planning to hold public meetings later in each district every month and release district progress reports in the name of "Jilla Pragathi Praja Ashirwada Sabha" until the Assembly polls highlighting the achievements of the TRS government on various fronts since 2014.

The idea is to make the party's rank and file reach out to people in the next 27 months in the form of various programmes and meetings covering all districts. The party has decided to constitute and activate all frontal organisations like students, youth, women, farmers, employees etc which are not in existence since 2018 and will be actively involved in all activities to be undertaken by the party.

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will also step up his tours to districts from October to galvanise party cadres by inaugurating newly-constructed party offices in all district headquarters and hold district-wise party meetings with leaders and cadre.