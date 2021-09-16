Telangana HC, CBI court strike down pleas to deny bail to Y S Jagan

HYDERABAD: In what comes as a relief to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, three petitions related to cancellation of his bail in a disproportionate asset case were struck down by the CBI court and the Telangana High Court on Wednesday.

The principal judge of CBI court dismissed two applications filed by YSRC’s rebel MP Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju urging to revoke the bail granted to Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC MP Vijaysai Reddy. Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court dismissed his petition, in which Raju requested the court to transfer the above said applications from the jurisdiction of the CBI court to any other court in Telangana state.

Raju filed the application to cancel the bail granted to Jagan Mohan Reddy in the first week of April, on the ground that he was violating bail conditions, like non-appearance before the court on the days of trial and after assuming the office of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He also stated Jagan Mohan Reddy had been influencing the witnesses in the disproportionate assets cases by using his authority and power. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy told the court that the petition was filed on political grounds.

After hearing both sides, the court had reserved its orders on August 1, stating that the orders would be pronounced on August 25. Meanwhile, Raju had filed another application seeking to cancel the bail granted to Vijaysai Reddy, in the same case, in which he was the second accused.

Raju also filed a petition before the Telangana High Court in the second week of September to transfer the applications filed by him at the CBI court to any other court in Telangana, expressing apprehensions that he would not get proper justice in those applications filed at CBI court.

Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday afternoon heard the petition of Raju and questioned the grounds for his apprehensions against the CBI court.

The counsel for Raju had submitted that the CBI court judge had allowed Vijaysai Reddy to go abroad with the orders dated on August 26. However, Justice Lakshman on Tuesday reserved the orders in the petition and pronounced it on Wednesday morning, dismissing Raju’s petition urging for transfer of his applications to another court.