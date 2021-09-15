KTR lambasts Bandi, says Centre using TS money to boost UP economy

After TRS came to power in 2014, the district is witnessing reverse migration due to CM's initiatives on irrigation projects and agriculture. He has turned a drought-prone district into an agriculture hub. — Twitter

Hyderabad: State minister K.T. Rama Rao came down heavily on the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of diverting tax-payers’ money from Telangana to BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh.

He slammed BJP state president Bandi Sanjay for his claim that the Centre was bearing a major chunk of the expenditure incurred on the welfare schemes being implemented by the TRS government in Telangana. Rama Rao offered to quit the Cabinet if Sanjay proved his claim on Central funds to the state.

Rama Rao was addressing a public meeting in Gadwal district on Tuesday after launching a series of developmental works in the district being taken up at a cost of Rs 104 crore. Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy, Niranjan Reddy, Srinivas Goud and senior officials accompanied Rama Rao to Gadwal.

"Sanjay is spreading lies on central funds to Telangana. But the fact is that the Centre is diverting Telangana's contributions to the nation's tax pool to the BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh. I am ready to resign from the Cabinet if Sanjay proves his claims. If Sanjay has guts, he should produce proof on what he said or quit his post," Rama Rao remarked.

He asked Sanjay to show at least one BJP-ruled state which is extending welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kits, 2BHK houses for the poor like the TRS government.

Rama Rao also took a dig at TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy for his "meaningless criticism" of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and the TRS government every day. "Mahbubnagar district was famous for migrations when Congress and TD ruled the state.

After TRS came to power in 2014, the district is witnessing reverse migration due to CM's initiatives on irrigation projects and agriculture. He has turned a drought-prone district into an agriculture hub. Now, someone who was caught red-handed with money bags in the cash-for-vote case is pointing fingers at the CM. Such leaders are under the impression that they will become big leaders if they criticise the CM every day," Rama Rao stated.

Rama Rao urged farmers to protest against the Centre over its refusal to procure boiled rice from Telangana. Rao advised farmers to switch over to alternate crops over paddy.

Rama Rao laid the foundation stones for a 100-bed hospital in Alampur, a park at Sangala reservoir, a library building at the government degree college, the government girls junior college building on the government degree college premises in Gadwal town, an indoor auditorium at Nallakunta Veedhi and an integrated market at Gadwal town market, besides for the TSRTC bus stand in the town.

He inaugurated the women’s PG Hostel and laid foundation for a new building at Nadi Agraharam and inaugurated ROB at the District Hospital in the town.