Sleuths keep watch on TRS fence-sitters

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Sep 15, 2019, 12:40 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 12:43 am IST
Rattled by BJP onslaught, ruling party shores up defences.
TRS bosses are said to have been displeased with the IB’s political wing about the incident as the ruling party came know of Mr Shakil’s meeting with the BJP MP only after a tweet from the latter about the meeting.
Hyderabad: In the wake of reports that several politicos from the TRS are in touch with BJP leaders, Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials are said to have been asked to maintain a close watch on state leaders and report to the ‘bosses’ of the ruling party on the movements of these leaders.

According to BJP sources, there are at least seven MLAs, an MP, a former minister and an MLC, who are in touch with BJP leaders and Intelligence officials have been asked to collect information about their movements and submit a report.

 

The BJP, trying to create a huge impact in the state, is keeping in touch in with leaders unhappy in the TRS and trying to strike deals with them. The TRS was alerted about the meeting of Bodhan MLA Shakil Aamir and BJP MP D. Arvind in Delhi.

TRS bosses are said to have been displeased with the IB’s political wing about the incident as the ruling party came know of Mr Shakil’s meeting with the BJP MP only after a tweet from the latter about the meeting.

Following that, IB officials were asked to keep a close watch on the movements of TRS MLAs and find out with whom they were holding meetings and through whom the meetings were being arranged.

Superintendents of police and police commissioners in the state were also asked to keep the security personnel alert by sharing information.

Sources close to a former TRS minister disclosed that in the last 10 days, eight leaders, including seven MLAs, an MP and a former MP, a former minister and an MLC have asked their gunmen to stay back and left for ‘personal’ work.

These leaders are from Warangal, Karimnagar, Medak, Nizamabad, Nalgonda district and GHMC limits.

