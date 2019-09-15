Nation Politics 15 Sep 2019 Pakistan will disint ...
Nation, Politics

Pakistan will disintegrate if it keeps supporting terrorism: Rajnath Singh

PTI
Published Sep 15, 2019, 8:57 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 8:57 am IST
Singh also said Pakistan was unable to digest India's decision to abrogate Article 370 provisions and went to the UN to mislead it.
Pakistan should stop promoting terrorism otherwise no one will be able to prevent its disintegration, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 Pakistan should stop promoting terrorism otherwise no one will be able to prevent its disintegration, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Surat: Pakistan should stop promoting terrorism otherwise no one will be able to prevent its disintegration, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

Speaking at an event in Gujarat, Singh warned Pakistan that if its people cross the Line of Control, the Indian Army will not let them return.

 

"Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a good advice to his people not to cross the Line of Control because Indian soldiers are ready and will not allow them to return," he said.

Khan, while speaking in Muzaffarabad (Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir) on Friday, had asked the Pakistani people not to march toward the Line of Control until he tells them to.

Singh also said Pakistan was unable to digest India's decision to abrogate Article 370 provisions and went to the United Nations to mislead it.

The international community is unwilling to believe what Pakistan is saying, he said.

India's minority population increased after Independence, while rights violations keep taking place in Pakistan against Sikhs, Buddhists and others.

India's minorities were safe, are safe, and will remain safe, he said, adding that India does not divide people on the basis of caste or religion.

No one would need to break Pakistan, it will break into pieces itself, the minister said.

Pakistan should stop promoting terrorism, otherwise no one can stop it from breaking into pieces, Singh said.

...
Tags: rajnath singh, bjp, pakistan, terrorism, article 370
Location: India, Gujarat, Surat


Latest From Nation

A pregnant woman gave birth to a baby on board a local train in Mumbai on Saturday, officials said. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Commuter gives birth baby on board local train near Mumbai

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday questioned Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim that rise of Ola and Uber affected the automobile sector, asking why the sales of trucks should also decline. (Photo: File)

'Weird statements': Yashwant Sinha hits ou at Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Saturday dismissed reports of any MLA quitting the party due to internal strife, amid claims by disqualified legislator K C Narayana Gowda that at least 20 MLAs were waiting to leave the outfit. (Photo: File)

‘No MLA is quitting JD(S),’ says H D Deve Gowda amid reports of feud

Theatre personality Arjun Sajnani during the rehearsals for the late Girish Karnad’s last play Crossing to Talikota (Photo: R. Samuel)

Troubled monarchs... Karnad, Sajnani come full circle



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
 

This MP guy eats glass ‘for fun’ but wouldn’t urge you to do it

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. (Photo: ANI)
 

Kia Seltos vs Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Renault Captur: Which SUV offers more space?

Nissan’s Kicks offers only a manual gearbox for its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as of now.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘No MLA is quitting JD(S),’ says H D Deve Gowda amid reports of feud

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Saturday dismissed reports of any MLA quitting the party due to internal strife, amid claims by disqualified legislator K C Narayana Gowda that at least 20 MLAs were waiting to leave the outfit. (Photo: File)

Minister Jayakumar refutes Duraimurugan’s charges

Jayakumar

Sonia Gandhi rap on working style applies to state

Sonia Gandhi

KCR loves his dogs more than Telangana: BJP

K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

T Jeevan Reddy takes on Harish Rao over KLIS

T. Jeevan Reddy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham