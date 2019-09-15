‘No MLA is quitting JD(S),’ says H D Deve Gowda amid reports of feud

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Saturday dismissed reports of any MLA quitting the party due to internal strife, amid claims by disqualified legislator K C Narayana Gowda that at least 20 MLAs were waiting to leave the outfit. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Former prime minister and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Saturday dismissed reports of any MLA quitting the party due to internal strife, amid claims by disqualified legislator K C Narayana Gowda that at least 20 MLAs were waiting to leave the outfit.

"Nobody is going to run away. What did he say? He spoke in a bad way," the former prime minister told reporters in Bengaluru.

Admitting there could be differences between MLA GT Deve Gowda SR, Mahesh, both from the JD(S), H D Deve Gowda said he never said anything about quitting the party.

K C Narayana Gowda on Saturday lashed out at the first family of the JD(S), led by H D Deve Gowda and his two sons former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and former minister H D Revanna.

"I request Deve Gowda with folded hands to come out of your obsession for your family," Narayana Gowda told reporters on Saturday.

He had accused Revanna of misbehaving with the MLAs, which he said made them resign.

"I never wanted to quit but I am not the only one to leave. Seventeen people have left including ministers. Imagine their plight. They were saying that they could not tolerate the torture of Revanna. Twenty MLAs are ready to quit," Narayana Gowda said.

Two days ago, G T Deve Gowda and S R Srinivas issued statements, criticising the party leadership.