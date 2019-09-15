Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s jibes on irrigation, loans irk KCR

Hyderabad: The Assembly on Saturday witnessed heated exchanges between Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, after the latter commented on the state’s debt and irrigation projects.

Mr Rao challenged Mr Bhatti to prove allegations that Telangana state was reeling under debt of Rs 3 lakh crore. “If you can't prove it, take back your words,” he said.

When the CLP leader termed the current financial situation precarious, the discussion between the Congress and the TRS legislators got stormy. The Chief Minister intervened and strongly objected to the Congress’ allegations.

“Telangana’s debt is not even Rs 2 lakh crore,” Mr Rao told Mr Bhatti. “Do not mislead the people and the House. Please get your facts right.”

To the CLP leader’s remarks that the government had pushed a surplus-budget state into the red, Mr Rao denied that Telangana state had a surplus budget on its formation.

“This year’s budget was prepared after consulting experts from the financial sector,” he said. “The state has got a better budget compared to others. Our loans strictly adhere to FRBM norms and if required we will take another Rs 20,000-crore loan. The state kept fiscal prudence and did not default on even a single rupee.”

The FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Bud-get Management) Act limits the government’s borrowings.

Mr Bhatti alleged that not a single major project was completed during the TRS reign. The CM came down heavily on him, asserting that the mammoth Kaleshwaram project was drawing national attention.