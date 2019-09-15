Nation Politics 15 Sep 2019 KT Rama Rao says IT ...
Nation, Politics

KT Rama Rao says IT sector grew by 17 per cent; Old City to get start-up

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Sep 15, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 1:08 am IST
The government had approved Maheshwaram and Raviryal areas for development of electronic industry clusters, Mr Rama Rao said.
KT Rama Rao.
 KT Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday assured MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi of setting up an IT start-up in the Old City.

While replying a question on IT exports, Mr Rama Rao said government policies to encourage the sector over the past five years had resulted in the state registering a 17 per cent growth in the IT industry compared to the national average of eight per cent.

 

He told the House that the government was taking steps to encourage IT companies in the eastern and southern regions of the city to take the pressure off the infrastructure in the western part.

The government had approved Maheshwaram and Raviryal areas for development of electronic industry clusters, Mr Rama Rao said.

While replying to K.P. Vivekananda of the TRS and D. Sridhar Babu of the Congress with regard IT industry in Tier Two towns, Mr Rama Rao said the IT Tower in Karimnagar would be inaugurated next month and the one in Khammam would be ready by November or December.

He said “The government has identified 50 acres for a similar project in Mahbubnagar and some business process outsourcing companies had started operations in Jangaon and Huzurabad.

When Mr Akbaruddin Owaisi asked about expanding IT clusters in Shamshabad and Maheswaram, which are adjacent to the Old City, Mr Rama Rao said the government would set up IT start-ups if land was available.

Referring to the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) proposal for the city mooted by the UPA II government at the Centre, Mr Rama Rao said the NDA government had made it clear that it was shelving the project.

He said, “Some Congress leaders claim that it was their government that gave Hyderabad and Bengaluru the ITIR project. If that is the case, why did the Congress, which was in power in Karnataka until recently, not implement it?”

...
Tags: itir, kt rama rao, akbaruddin owaisi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

With 147,913 people dying on its roads in 2017 alone, India has one of the worst records in the area. (Representational Image)

Alappuzha: National Road Safety Board may cut down mishaps

During the period, BMTC decommissioned 450 buses, while adding only 292 to its fleet. (Representational image)

BMTC scraps more buses than it inducts

However, Adani ports could not keep this promise. If the present pace of the work is an indication, AVPPL will also find it difficult to keep the deadline of completing the first phase of the `7,525-crore project before December 4, 2019.

Adani Port seeks time till October, 2020

The main purpose of traffic fines is to act as a deterrent so that motorists drive in an orderly manner and not cause accidents.

Want better road behaviour? Let traffic fines stay



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
 

This MP guy eats glass ‘for fun’ but wouldn’t urge you to do it

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. (Photo: ANI)
 

Kia Seltos vs Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Renault Captur: Which SUV offers more space?

Nissan’s Kicks offers only a manual gearbox for its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as of now.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Another TRS MLA affirms faith in K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Shakil Aamir: D Arvind my neighbour

Shakil Aamir.

Telangana: BJP urges Governor to instruct state government to celebrate 'Merger Day'

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, a BJP delegation, led by its state president K Laxman, said the party has been fighting for official celebration of the day for the past 20 years. (Photo: File)

TRS, Congress in war of words over public debt

Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. (Photo: File)

Steps to boost economy 'cosmetic': Congress slams FM Sitharaman

After the earlier announcements of stimulus package, the situation deteriorated and the latest steps are not going to help, Sharma asserted. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham