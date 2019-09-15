Nation Politics 15 Sep 2019 BJP asks Governor to ...
Nation, Politics

BJP asks Governor to prod Telangana on liberation day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH PUJARI
Published Sep 15, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 1:17 am IST
The delegation further wanted the government to construct a memorial commemorating the martyrs who fought against the Razakars.
HYDERABAD: A BJP delegation, led by party state president Dr K. Laxman met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday and presented a memorandum requesting her to direct the state government to officially celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day.

The delegation further wanted the government to construct a memorial commemorating the martyrs who fought against the Razakars.

 

The memorandum stated: “While the country got Independence on August 15, 1947, Telangana region, which was part of the Hyderabad state, was liberated only on September 17, 1948, after a sustained and relentless fight by people and the bold decision of then Union home minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel, who ordered Police Action”.

Later, Dr Laxman said: “BJP has been fighting for over 20 years demanding that September 17 be officially celebrated as Telangana Liberation Day. But the state government has not taken any decision in this direction for different reasons. The TRS government has ignored the sacrifices of our martyrs.”

Former MP Jithender Reddy said: “I specifically told the Governor that several districts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, which were earlier part of the erstwhile Hyderabad state, officially celebrate Liberation Day. However, KCR, even after promising the same during the separate Telangana agitation, has backtracked just like he he did on his promise.”

