Bickering led to Congress drubbing in LS elections: Dr G Parameshwar

Published Sep 15, 2019, 1:45 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 1:59 am IST
Tumakuru: A fact-finding committee constituted by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to look into the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections has said that bickering among its leaders led to the defeat, according to former deputy chief Minister G. Parameshwar.

Addressing the media at Heggare in Tumakuru on Saturday, Dr Parameshwar said the party would take into account the reasons mentioned in the committee's report for the poll debacle and take steps to rectify them.

 

The issue of bickering among the party leaders would be discussed at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on September 19. Errant leaders would face disciplinary action from the party high command, he said.

Regarding the appointment of leader of the Opposition in the legislative Assembly, Dr Parameshwar said that a decision would be taken by the party high command soon. Leaders such as former chief minister Siddaramaiah and former minister H.K. Patil are in the reckoning. "I am ready to shoulder any responsibility given to me," he added.

However, Dr Parameshwar was not sure whether the high command would change the KPCC chief. On the possibility of mid-term polls in the state, he said, "We are ready to face them."

Referring to the disqualified MLAs, he said those who had left the Congress party to support the BJP had realised their mistake and their fate would be decided in the coming days.

He ruled out the chances of re-admitting them to the Congress stating that such a scenario would not arise at all.

The BJP government headed by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa would not survive for long.

